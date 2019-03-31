4 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Shows Up on Nurburgring, 7:30 Lap Time Rumored

3 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS Manthey Racing vs M4 Competition Nurburgring Chase Is Lit

2 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Shows Up on Nurburgring, Sounds Like a Thunderstorm

1 2020 Porsche 911 Nurburgring Near-Crash Is Ridiculous, Saved By Gravel Trap

More on this:

New Porsche 911 GT3 (992) Shows Up on Nurburgring, Sounds A Bit Muffled

The 992 incarnation of the Porsche 911 GT3 is now in its advanced testing stages and while the N/A flat-six is still here, we have mixed news to bring. 6 photos



We'll start with the positive side of the oily bits, reminding you that the naturally aspirated flat-six is still here. As multiple prototype sightings have confirmed, the atmospheric boxer will live on in the GT3.



Fortunately, we can say the same about the optional manual gearbox, with multiple prototypes' soundtrack having allowed us to notice the presence of a clutch. Of course, the new eight-speed PDK should also be on the menu. In fact, since the dual-clutch setup found on the current



As for unpleasant bits, we've already talked about the 992 getting about 120 lbs (55 kg) heavier than the model it replaces.



The weight gain is split between the particulate filter hardware that allows emission compliance, the extra crash structures and the said 8-speed PDK (this was previously a 7-speed, remember?).



Well, that OPF (Otto Particulate Filter), which helps the Neunelfer keep up with the ever-stricter emission regulations, also makes the exhaust quieter. As with the said weight gain, the aural downside is not specific to the 911, but this doesn't make us less worried about the slight muffling of the (9,000 rpm?) wonder that is the atmospheric flat-six found at the back of the GT Division animal.



In fact, you can head over to the 5:20 point of the clip below to receive an aural sample of the upcoming GT3's voice. Note that the clip portrays multiple spicy prototypes, from the



Ladies and gentlemen Porschephiles, with the 992 incarnation of the Porsche 911 GT3 now in its final testing stages, we can talk about the details that matter. Most of the news is the kind that will make you jump for joy, but there are also a few details that might mess with a gear head's mood.We'll start with the positive side of the oily bits, reminding you that the naturally aspirated flat-six is still here. As multiple prototype sightings have confirmed, the atmospheric boxer will live on in the GT3.Fortunately, we can say the same about the optional manual gearbox, with multiple prototypes' soundtrack having allowed us to notice the presence of a clutch. Of course, the new eight-speed PDK should also be on the menu. In fact, since the dual-clutch setup found on the current Carrera S doesn't necessarily bring a step forward in terms of upshifts/downshifts, we're expecting this from the new GT3's box.As for unpleasant bits, we've already talked about the 992 getting about 120 lbs (55 kg) heavier than the model it replaces.The weight gain is split between the particulate filter hardware that allows emission compliance, the extra crash structures and the said 8-speed PDK (this was previously a 7-speed, remember?).Well, that OPF (Otto Particulate Filter), which helps the Neunelfer keep up with the ever-stricter emission regulations, also makes the exhaust quieter. As with the said weight gain, the aural downside is not specific to the 911, but this doesn't make us less worried about the slight muffling of the (9,000 rpm?) wonder that is the atmospheric flat-six found at the back of the GT Division animal.In fact, you can head over to the 5:20 point of the clip below to receive an aural sample of the upcoming GT3's voice. Note that the clip portrays multiple spicy prototypes, from the Porsche Taycan (got plug?) to the Audi RS6.