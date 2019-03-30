autoevolution

Skoda Superb 2.0 TSI Wagon Gradually Turning into Race Car

The Skoda Superb is designed as a fleet car, and as such, all the excitement is gradually seeping out of its non-existent exhaust tips. But once in a while, we find a fanatic willing to take it to the next level.
And we just obtained one in Taiwan of all places. @superbsportline's little pet project won't be to everyone's liking, but at least it stands out from a sea of corporate utility cars.

The project started with a Combi model with the 2.0 TSI engine and the Sportline package. This is as expensive as the Superb gets. The color you see is called Steel Grey, being the only non-metallic tone available. Also, because it looks like the Audi Nardo Grey, many RS customers order it.

And even though the Octavia RS is marketed as the fastest Skoda, that's not technically true. The Superb 2.0 TSI making 280 HP is quicker to 100km/h thanks to its 4x4 system.

But this one is making way more. We see that the APR Cast Race DP Exhaust System has been fitted, capped with carbon fiber tips that remind you of the Golf R or a BMW M3. Also, Stage 2 chip tuning should unlock somewhere between 320 and 350 HP.

Asia has a lot more body kits that European customers get access to. This Superb Combi is sporting full carbon fiber ground effects, including the big rear diffuser, trunk spoiler and wing, mirror caps and chin splitter.

For a bit of pop, the owner had the windows, lights, and chrome all blacked out. Color is brought back to this car using red painted onto the Michelin Sport tires and the aftermarket yellow Brembo brake calipers.

The interior could be the only thing we don't approve of, as the steering wheel has been replaced with something knobbly and made from carbon fiber. Also, there's a new shifter and carbon console piece, referencing the RS6.
