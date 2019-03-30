Porsche Recalls Boxster, Cayman, Panamera, Cayenne In the U.S.

German build quality and attention to detail? Forget it; the Germans don’t make ‘em like they used to, and planned obsolescence is a reality of the automotive industry! Porsche has a history with recalls in recent years, affecting even the 918 Spyder plug-in hybrid land missile. This time around, the Stuttgart-based automaker issued two campaigns in the United States of America covering sports cars, sedans, and SUVs.

In the worst case scenario, things take a turn for the worse with a fuel leak. An ignition source would translate to spontaneous combustion, and that’s a big no-no according to legislators. No fewer than 14,388 examples of the breed are under recall in the United States, and the fix will surprise you. Rivet the crossmember better and that’s the gist of it!



U.S. dealerships will start updating the software at no cost to the customer starting on April 21st. Also on the 21st, Porsche will start fixing the luggage compartment’s bracket. In the meantime, customers can check if their cars are affected with Porsche or the National Highway Traffic Safety Information by providing the vehicle’s identification number.



The automaker’s largest recall in recent memory happened in December 2018, when 74,585 Shall we start with the largest? The 718 Series is the culprit, both the Cayman and Boxster. The entry-level trim, S, and GTS from the 2017 through 2019 model years feature a luggage-compartment crossmember that may detach in the event of a crash.In the worst case scenario, things take a turn for the worse with a fuel leak. An ignition source would translate to spontaneous combustion, and that’s a big no-no according to legislators. No fewer than 14,388 examples of the breed are under recall in the United States, and the fix will surprise you. Rivet the crossmember better and that’s the gist of it!Next up, the 2018 model year Panamera and 2019 Cayenne suffer from a software-related problem. Depending on specification, an estimated 14,110 vehicles may not indicate when the brake pads are wearing out. Not that big of a deal considering Porsche mechanics check these things every so often. More to the point, on every scheduled maintenance visit.U.S. dealerships will start updating the software at no cost to the customer starting on April 21st. Also on the 21st, Porsche will start fixing the luggage compartment’s bracket. In the meantime, customers can check if their cars are affected with Porsche or the National Highway Traffic Safety Information by providing the vehicle’s identification number.The automaker’s largest recall in recent memory happened in December 2018, when 74,585 Panamera models were called back over the electric power steering system. A software issue could cause the electric assistance to shut off for short periods, requiring increased force for steering. Of the grand total, 19,200 were sold in the U.S. and Canada.