Mamba Green Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo Looks Wild

18 Feb 2019, 12:39 UTC ·
The Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo is an astounding piece of kit. Sure, its name might be excessively long, but this is the kind of Zuffenhausen toy that keeps the family happy, the driver engaged and tries to save the planet. Not as a coincidence, it's also the most expensive model in the Panny range.
One would have to pay at least $190,000 for such a Zuffenhausen machine and while that's double the money compared to a base Panamera (or the equivalent of a 911 GT3 RS), chances are the optional extras will boost that number by the kind of money that would at least buy one a hot hatch, if not a base Neunelfer.

For one thing, the Zuffenhausen list of optional extras is one of the richest in the business. And it's obvious that the add-on goodies can make a massive difference.

Let's take the good old paint, for instance - we've brought along an example that allows the memorable lines of the Panamera Sport Turismo stand out.

You see, this example of the Porscha comes dressed in Mamba Green, which makes the car shine from a distance, as you'll get to notice in the social media post at the bottom of the page.

Now, you might want to know more about the 680 horsepower hybrid monster that is the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo. For instance, how does all that power feel when the twin-turbo V8 and the electric motor have to carry well above two tons?

Well, you'll get the answer to this question (and much more) thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. We're looking at a review of the Porsche here, which has been delivered by Carfection, so you can expect the usual eye candy along with the said info.

