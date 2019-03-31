Porsche 911 GT2 RS Chases BMW 130i in Track Battle, Gets Bamboozled

You might have heard about the Porsche 911 GT2 RS. You know, the 700 horsepower rear-engined machine that used to hold the Nurburgring production car lap record. Well, you would imagine that hitting the circuit in such a machine while having your performance driving wits about you can turn you into the king of the track day. Nevertheless, things are not that simple.

According to the owner of the Porscha, this Bavarian compact packs a 350 horsepower tune for its 3.0-liter straight-six, plenty of chassis mods and, more importantly, racing slicks.



Now, you might wonder about the potential of the Porscha driver. Well, we have to mention this aficionado has spent plenty of track time behind the wheel of Rennsport models, with many laps of the sort taking place at the Nurburgring (here's an example of such an adventure).



As for the battle we have here, this took place on the Dijon Prenois circuit in France, with the Zuffenhausen machine serving as the camera car.



And while the Neunelfer also hauled a passenger, we're not sure about what happened in the Bimmer - this weight disadvantage might not seem all that important, but you have to keep in mind that the little things add up when you're engaged in such a track fight.



The Porsche driver took the time to deliver a few thoughts on the matter in the description of the YouTube video portraying the chase.



"Had some fun chasing that small beast with race spec. My tires were dead is why the car slipped everywhere. The couple of laps we made together was in 1.27/1.28 which is pretty fast here," we are being told.



