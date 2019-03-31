autoevolution

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Chases BMW 130i in Track Battle, Gets Bamboozled

31 Mar 2019, 10:13 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
You might have heard about the Porsche 911 GT2 RS. You know, the 700 horsepower rear-engined machine that used to hold the Nurburgring production car lap record. Well, you would imagine that hitting the circuit in such a machine while having your performance driving wits about you can turn you into the king of the track day. Nevertheless, things are not that simple.
4 photos
Porsche 911 GT2 RS vs BMW 130i track battlePorsche 911 GT2 RS vs BMW 130i track battlePorsche 911 GT2 RS vs BMW 130i track battle
In fact, we've brought along a recent track day example that shows a 2RS fighting a... BMW 130i. Now, before moving any further, you should know the first-generation 1er we have here has been massaged for the track.

According to the owner of the Porscha, this Bavarian compact packs a 350 horsepower tune for its 3.0-liter straight-six, plenty of chassis mods and, more importantly, racing slicks.

Now, you might wonder about the potential of the Porscha driver. Well, we have to mention this aficionado has spent plenty of track time behind the wheel of Rennsport models, with many laps of the sort taking place at the Nurburgring (here's an example of such an adventure).

As for the battle we have here, this took place on the Dijon Prenois circuit in France, with the Zuffenhausen machine serving as the camera car.

And while the Neunelfer also hauled a passenger, we're not sure about what happened in the Bimmer - this weight disadvantage might not seem all that important, but you have to keep in mind that the little things add up when you're engaged in such a track fight.

The Porsche driver took the time to deliver a few thoughts on the matter in the description of the YouTube video portraying the chase.

"Had some fun chasing that small beast with race spec. My tires were dead is why the car slipped everywhere. The couple of laps we made together was in 1.27/1.28 which is pretty fast here," we are being told.

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Porsche 911 Porsche BMW track day Track Battle
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioPORSCHE 718 Cayman TPORSCHE 718 Cayman T CoupePORSCHE 718 Boxter TPORSCHE 718 Boxter T Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Macan SPORSCHE Macan S Small SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4SPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CoupeAll PORSCHE models  
 
 