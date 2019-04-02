Lamborghini Centenario "Meets" Mercedes-AMG G63 in Razon-Thin London Parking

While the average parking job allows a pedestrian to cross between two stopped cars, luggage and all, the parking stunt that brought us here is the kind that barely allows a fly to make it through the canyon that is the distance between the two machine's bumpers. And when the said vehicles happen to be a Lamborghini and a Mercedes-AMG, we want to talk more about the shenanigan.

4 photos



However, one of the latest trends in the exotic vehicle world sees such beasts being used for such parking jobs.



Well, the example we have here is as good as any. This involves a



To get an idea of how coo-coo this whole thing is, we'll remind you that Sant'Agata Bolognese only brought forty examples of the Centenario to the world (half of these were Coupes, with the other half being Roadsters).



Returning to the action, this kind of stunt obviously involves all the aids a driver can have, from cameras and sensors to the good old human hand.



And, as it turns out, the middle of the said Raging Bull's rear end and the front apron of the G63, bull bar included, make such a good match that one might suspect their designers of having made an agreement on the matter.



P.S.: Dear aficioandos, perhaps it would be best not to attempt such stunts at home.





Too close or not close enough? 📷: @superlondoncars A post shared by Lamborghini Today (@lamborghinitoday) on Apr 1, 2019 at 5:35am PDT You see, razor-thin parking jobs involving normal cars are nothing new. Heck, this is how people park in Paris, for instance, but it all involves gently pushing the car next to yours in case there's not enough room to make it out (we are kidding you not and the "rough" bumpers of the vehicles found in cities like the French capital are a testament to this).However, one of the latest trends in the exotic vehicle world sees such beasts being used for such parking jobs.Well, the example we have here is as good as any. This involves a Lamborghini Centenario and a Mercedes-AMG G63 (yes, it's the new one).To get an idea of how coo-coo this whole thing is, we'll remind you that Sant'Agata Bolognese only brought forty examples of the Centenario to the world (half of these were Coupes, with the other half being Roadsters).Returning to the action, this kind of stunt obviously involves all the aids a driver can have, from cameras and sensors to the good old human hand.And, as it turns out, the middle of the said Raging Bull's rear end and the front apron of the G63, bull bar included, make such a good match that one might suspect their designers of having made an agreement on the matter.P.S.: Dear aficioandos, perhaps it would be best not to attempt such stunts at home.