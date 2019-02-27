autoevolution

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera Aerokit Spotted in Traffic, Looks Like a GT3

27 Feb 2019
Have you ever wondered what the most controversial features of the 992 Porsche 911 are? Well, there are two aspects of the eight-gen Neunelfer that qualify for that title, at least so far.
The first involves the scale footprint of the newcomer, which is about 120 lbs (make that 50 kg) than that of the outgoing 991.2 model. And while that weight can be disguised, driving experience included, we can't say the same about the second item on our list.

We're referring to the Carrera Aerokit the German automaker introduced at the beginning of the month. This is basically a fixed wing adorning the posterior of the Carrera S.

And while certain Porschephiles adore the extra personalization options it brings, others believe such aero elements should be reserved for GT cars. After all, we're talking about the kind of piece that can rival the wings of past GT3 models.

Well, the showroom car that introduced the Aerokit to the world was dressed in white and we wondered how the piece would look in the real world. We can now answer that question, with an image of a 2020 Neunelfer sporting the said wing while in the real world having shown up on social media.

The car was part of a 992 test vehicle convoy, but, since it doesn't come with any camouflage, it does serve the presentation purpose we mentioned above.

Note that the rear-engined coupe also includes the Sport Design Package, which involves specific front and rear aprons, as well as sharper-looking side skirts.

Customer deliveries for the 992 Porsche 911 are scheduled to kick off this summer, so we don't have all that much waiting to do until we get to see that Aerokit in a proper color. Meanwhile, here's a Lizard Green 2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet to feast your eyes on (the thing was spotted in the real world and it comes with a black top).


 

