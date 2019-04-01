Lava Orange 2020 Porsche 911 Shows Up In the Wild, Looks Sleek

With more and more examples of the 2020 Porsche 911 reaching dealers, we get the chance to bring you the configurations that stand out. And that label certainly fits the 992 that brought us here.
This Neunelfer is dressed in a shade that's dear to many Porschephiles. We're talking about Lava Orange. Oh, and for the record, this was the launch color for the 991.2 GT3 RS.
In fact, there's quite a debate in the Porsche-loving community, with this regarding the use of Lava Orange on non-GT cars. And we certainly feel the LO attire should spread beyond the GTs, with the car sitting before us being an example towards this.
Since the Carrera S models are the only ones available for the moment, we know that this bad boy packs 450 ponies. However, with all models now using the wide body (this used to be reserved for "4" AWD cars), we're not sure about the number of driver wheels on this rear-engined animal.
Even so, this Porscha comes with the Sports Exhaust option, as indicated by the presence of those fat, oval tailpipes. Note that the standard hardware feature four rounded pipes that come in a smaller package.
Speaking of the 992 line-up, we've already shown you a non-S model, namely a Carrera 4 Cabriolet, with this packing different exhaust pipes.
And we've talked quite a lot about a pair of upcoming eight-generation Neunelfers. The first is the 911 Turbo, with the photo that leaked online showing us what to expect from the car (the Agate Grey model probably packed the Sport Design Package).
Then there's the 992 GT3. And while the naturally aspirated flat-six is here to stay, the OPF (Otto Particulate Filter) that helps new cars comply with the stricter emission standards seems to have made the boxer a bit quieter.
Not too many pics of lavaorange @porsche 992 around the internet yet.