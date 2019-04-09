Chalk Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe Spotted at Dealer, Looks Smaller

Now that Porsche has jumped the SUV-Coupe bandwagon with the help of the Cayenne Coupe, I can enjoy the opportunity of showcasing the real-world face of the newcomer before this reaches its first owners.
Examples of the Cayenne Coupe are currently spreading in the European dealer network and the freshest example of this comes from the machine sitting before us.
We're looking at a Cayenne Turbo Coupe and I have to admit this spec is to my liking thanks to its discretion - the high-rider is dressed in Chalk (this color is known as Crayon on the Old Continent), while coming with a black finish for the wheels.
These colors help conceal the size of the Cayenne Coupe, thus working in favor of the designers' efforts to gift the fresh arival with a sportier appearance - while the Coupe comes with a lower roof line (think: a drop of 20 mm), its rear hips are also 18 mm more generous.
Of Course, there are also aficionados who prefer specs that stand out. And this Lava Orange Cayenne Turbo Coupe I recently brought to you is an example as good as any.
Much to nobody's surprise, the world wide web has gone wild, which is how we ended up with renderings such as the one portraying a two-door incarnation of the Cayenne Coupe. The machine, which was envisioned a rival for the axed Range Rover SV Coupe (this will eventually by brought to life by an independent coach builder) isn't exactly showroom material, though and the reasons are obvious - the number of those who would accept such a practicality drawback is extremely limited.
Another rendering that sparked my interest (it might have the same effect on you) showcased the Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe Clubsport. Portrayed as a customer racecar, this would rival the Lamborghini Urus ST-X, which is the official racecar version of the high-riding Sant'Agata Bolognese machine.
