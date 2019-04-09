Chalk Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe Spotted at Dealer, Looks Smaller

The all new Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe spotted spec’d in Chalk with black wheels!! Swipe to see more!! 😍😍 • Photo: @maxzappolino • Follow 🚘 @hype_garage 🚘 for the latest automotive news and content! • #porsche #porschecayenne #porschecayennecoupe #porschecayenneturbo #cayenne #cayenneturbo #cayennecoupe #cayenneturbocoupe #hypegarage

A post shared by Hype Garage (@hype_garage) on Mar 28, 2019 at 11:04am PDT