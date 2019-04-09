autoevolution

Chalk Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe Spotted at Dealer, Looks Smaller

9 Apr 2019, 15:16 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Now that Porsche has jumped the SUV-Coupe bandwagon with the help of the Cayenne Coupe, I can enjoy the opportunity of showcasing the real-world face of the newcomer before this reaches its first owners.
30 photos
2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
Examples of the Cayenne Coupe are currently spreading in the European dealer network and the freshest example of this comes from the machine sitting before us.

We're looking at a Cayenne Turbo Coupe and I have to admit this spec is to my liking thanks to its discretion - the high-rider is dressed in Chalk (this color is known as Crayon on the Old Continent), while coming with a black finish for the wheels.

These colors help conceal the size of the Cayenne Coupe, thus working in favor of the designers' efforts to gift the fresh arival with a sportier appearance - while the Coupe comes with a lower roof line (think: a drop of 20 mm), its rear hips are also 18 mm more generous.

Of Course, there are also aficionados who prefer specs that stand out. And this Lava Orange Cayenne Turbo Coupe I recently brought to you is an example as good as any.

Much to nobody's surprise, the world wide web has gone wild, which is how we ended up with renderings such as the one portraying a two-door incarnation of the Cayenne Coupe. The machine, which was envisioned a rival for the axed Range Rover SV Coupe (this will eventually by brought to life by an independent coach builder) isn't exactly showroom material, though and the reasons are obvious - the number of those who would accept such a practicality drawback is extremely limited.

Another rendering that sparked my interest (it might have the same effect on you) showcased the Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe Clubsport. Portrayed as a customer racecar, this would rival the Lamborghini Urus ST-X, which is the official racecar version of the high-riding Sant'Agata Bolognese machine.


 

The all new Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe spotted spec’d in Chalk with black wheels!! Swipe to see more!! 😍😍 • Photo: @maxzappolino • Follow 🚘 @hype_garage 🚘 for the latest automotive news and content! • #porsche #porschecayenne #porschecayennecoupe #porschecayenneturbo #cayenne #cayenneturbo #cayennecoupe #cayenneturbocoupe #hypegarage

A post shared by Hype Garage (@hype_garage) on Mar 28, 2019 at 11:04am PDT

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Porsche cayenne turbo coupe Porsche SUV
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Green NCAP? 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE Cayenne Turbo CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Coupe Medium SUVPORSCHE Cayenne CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Coupe Medium SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioPORSCHE 718 Cayman TPORSCHE 718 Cayman T CoupePORSCHE 718 Boxter TPORSCHE 718 Boxter T Roadster & ConvertibleAll PORSCHE models  
 
 