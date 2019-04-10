autoevolution

Widebody Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe Is a Topcar Conversion, Looks Bloated

10 Apr 2019, 13:24 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Tuning
When penning the Porsche Cayenne Coupe, Zuffenhausen designers had two major objectives: a lover roof line (massive surprise here) and wider hips. However, you can't expect the aftermarket side of the industry to read about these changes and call it a day. Of course, tuners will only see the said chances as more of a reason to play with the latest Porsche model.
30 photos
2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
So while the Cayenne Coupe is 20 mm lower and has rear arches that are 18 mm more generous compared to the normal car, Topcar has now come up with a widebody proposal - worjing on the roof isn't exactly easy, which is why the Russian tuner stuck to the massaging the width of the car.

The said specialist is well knows for its performance SUV bodykits, which can be had in carbon fiber. And the examples include the 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 and the Lamborghini Urus we've seen last month, at the Geneva Motor Show.

Returning to the Porsche Cayenne Coupe, Topcar has only released a rendering of the widebody (plus custom wheels) so far, which you can find in the social media post at the bottom of the page.

The visual transformation looks serious and we're expecting this to spread beyond what can be seen in this image. For instance, the hood should also be included on the list.

Based on the work done to the two super-SUVs mentioned above, you can expect the unnecessary wide Cayenne Coupe kit to set you back around €30,000, with the price obviously depending on one's carbon desires.

Or, better yet, you can use that money to invest in an used Porsche. Just be careful to avoid examples with widebody kits, okay?

And while this isn't the first, ot the last widebody kit that shows up in our feeds, I hope we can all get over it quickly by checking out a neat spec for the non-tuned Cayenne Turbo Coupe, Chalk finish and all.

 

Porsche Cayenne Coupe - first sketch of the future body kit by TOPCAR Design • Your thoughts? - Porsche Cayenne Coupe - первый пробный эскиз нашего будущего обвеса • Что скажете? - #porsche #porschegram #porscheporn #porschecayenne #porschefans #porscheclub #topcar #topcardesign #tuning #porschetuning #luxurylife #luxurycars #luxury4play #cargram #cargoals #car #topcar #topcardesign #topcarfamily #topcargt #porschecayennecoupe #cayennecoupe

A post shared by TOPCAR DESIGN (@topcar_design) on Apr 8, 2019 at 9:21am PDT

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Porsche cayenne turbo coupe Porsche rendering widebody
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Green NCAP? Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE Cayenne Turbo CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Coupe Medium SUVPORSCHE Cayenne CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Coupe Medium SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioPORSCHE 718 Cayman TPORSCHE 718 Cayman T CoupePORSCHE 718 Boxter TPORSCHE 718 Boxter T Roadster & ConvertibleAll PORSCHE models  
 
 