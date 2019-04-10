Widebody Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe Is a Topcar Conversion, Looks Bloated

When penning the Porsche Cayenne Coupe, Zuffenhausen designers had two major objectives: a lover roof line (massive surprise here) and wider hips. However, you can't expect the aftermarket side of the industry to read about these changes and call it a day. Of course, tuners will only see the said chances as more of a reason to play with the latest Porsche model.
So while the Cayenne Coupe is 20 mm lower and has rear arches that are 18 mm more generous compared to the normal car, Topcar has now come up with a widebody proposal - worjing on the roof isn't exactly easy, which is why the Russian tuner stuck to the massaging the width of the car.
The said specialist is well knows for its performance SUV bodykits, which can be had in carbon fiber. And the examples include the 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 and the Lamborghini Urus we've seen last month, at the Geneva Motor Show.
Returning to the Porsche Cayenne Coupe, Topcar has only released a rendering of the widebody (plus custom wheels) so far, which you can find in the social media post at the bottom of the page.
The visual transformation looks serious and we're expecting this to spread beyond what can be seen in this image. For instance, the hood should also be included on the list.
Based on the work done to the two super-SUVs mentioned above, you can expect the unnecessary wide Cayenne Coupe kit to set you back around €30,000, with the price obviously depending on one's carbon desires.
Or, better yet, you can use that money to invest in an used Porsche. Just be careful to avoid examples with widebody kits, okay?
And while this isn't the first, ot the last widebody kit that shows up in our feeds, I hope we can all get over it quickly by checking out a neat spec for the non-tuned Cayenne Turbo Coupe, Chalk finish and all.
The said specialist is well knows for its performance SUV bodykits, which can be had in carbon fiber. And the examples include the 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 and the Lamborghini Urus we've seen last month, at the Geneva Motor Show.
Returning to the Porsche Cayenne Coupe, Topcar has only released a rendering of the widebody (plus custom wheels) so far, which you can find in the social media post at the bottom of the page.
The visual transformation looks serious and we're expecting this to spread beyond what can be seen in this image. For instance, the hood should also be included on the list.
Based on the work done to the two super-SUVs mentioned above, you can expect the unnecessary wide Cayenne Coupe kit to set you back around €30,000, with the price obviously depending on one's carbon desires.
Or, better yet, you can use that money to invest in an used Porsche. Just be careful to avoid examples with widebody kits, okay?
And while this isn't the first, ot the last widebody kit that shows up in our feeds, I hope we can all get over it quickly by checking out a neat spec for the non-tuned Cayenne Turbo Coupe, Chalk finish and all.
Porsche Cayenne Coupe - first sketch of the future body kit by TOPCAR Design • Your thoughts? - Porsche Cayenne Coupe - первый пробный эскиз нашего будущего обвеса • Что скажете? - #porsche #porschegram #porscheporn #porschecayenne #porschefans #porscheclub #topcar #topcardesign #tuning #porschetuning #luxurylife #luxurycars #luxury4play #cargram #cargoals #car #topcar #topcardesign #topcarfamily #topcargt #porschecayennecoupe #cayennecoupe