Final C7 Corvette Will Be A Black Z06, To Be Auctioned In June 2019

Introduced at the beginning of 2013 for the 2014 model year, the seventh generation of the Corvette prepares for retirement. The final example of the breed will be auctioned in June 2019 at the Barrett-Jackson Northeast sale in Connecticut, and every dollar will go to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
Named after September 11 hero and New York City firefighter Stephen Siller, the foundation builds homes for injured service members and helps pay off the mortgages for families of first responders who died in the line of duty. Knowing how wild these auctions can get, there’s no denying the black Z06 will sell for a lot more than the retail price of $80,900 excluding destination.

“General Motors supports the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its commitment to injured and fallen military members, first responders and their families,” commented Mary Barra, chief exec of General Motors. “The sale of this iconic Corvette will help the foundation continue its good work, and pave the way for the Next Generation Corvette that we will introduce on July 18th.”

Car & Driver said in their review of the 1968 Corvette (third generation) that this would be “the last front-engined model.” On the downside, the mid-engined coupe didn’t arrive for the fourth generation. Adding insult to injury, the C3 wasn’t retired by Chevrolet until 1982.

When John DeLorean was working at General Motors, he wanted a mid-engine Corvette just like Zora Arkus-Duntov before him. But the CERV I never morphed into a production model, let alone one with a small-block V8 positioned in the middle. Sixty years after the experimental racing car went official, General Motors will make the dream come true with the help of the LT2.

Expected to develop in the ballpark of 500 horsepower, the LT1-based engine will be followed by a twin-turbo V8 with similarities to the Blackwing utilized by Cadillac in the CT6-V sports sedan. A hybridized option is also expected with close to 1,000 horsepower thanks to an electrified front axle.

On that note, are you content that Chevrolet is discontinuing the front-engine Corvette to focus on the mid-engine eighth generation?
