Murder of Student by Fake Uber Driver Prompts Safety Campaign: What’s My Name?

On Friday, the body of one South Carolina student was found dumped in the fields, after she got into a car she believed was the Uber she’d ordered to get home. The University of South Carolina is seeking to prevent any more similar deaths, by launching the new What’s My Name? ride-sharing safety campaign.

Her mistake could have easily been avoided and her life spared. That’s why University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides believes that, in addition to the Uber community guidelines, the new campaign could work to reduce the number of incidents that result in tragedies. All riders have to do is ask their drivers a simple question to see if their car is the Uber ordered: “What’s my name?”



“We want every college student in America to take a pledge that says they will never get into a rideshare without first asking the driver, ‘What's my name,’ to make sure that they are getting in the right vehicle,” Pastides said, as cited by



“This is really a national problem. We thought we had a safe city here and a safe campus, but this might happen again this weekend if a student gets into one of those vehicles and hasn't fully confirmed that it's the right vehicle,” Pastides added. “I think we can save lives. I think we owe it to the college population in the U.S. because this will happen again if we don't follow safety precautions.”



