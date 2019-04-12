Mid-Engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8) Teased Ahead Of July 2019 World Premiere

Save for the Pontiac Fiero, General Motors doesn’t have too much experience in regard to mid-engine designs. But that’s going to change in July 2019 on the 18th, the day the mid-engine Corvette will be revealed with close to 500 horsepower on tap.
Zora Arkus-Duntov, a man of many talents and the guy responsible for adding the small-block V8 to the Corvette, had a dream. He wanted to adapt the Chevrolet Engineering Research Vehicle I into a production car, most likely based on the ‘Vette, but General Motors higher-ups said no.
Development of the CERV I started in 1959, which means that General Motors needed six decades to put the Corvette’s engine in the middle. The C8 will utilize an evolution of the LT1 in the C7, displacing 6.2 liters. An eight-speed DCT will have to make do, and customers looking for superior performance can opt for the Z51 Performance Package.
Following multiple leaks and countless photographs of test mules and pre-production prototypes, Chevrolet came out with the first official pics of the C8. The chief executive officer of General Motors, Mary Barra, got a ride in the mid-engine Corvette in New York with chief engineer Tadge Juechter behind the steering wheel, and as you can tell from the proportions of the camo-clad car, the styling is spot on.
“Don’t get left behind” is one of the messages that Chevrolet wants to dispatch to the rest of the industry and enthusiasts, adding that “the Next Generation Corvette is the most anticipated Corvette ever.” This choice of words is somewhat curious considering that General Motors refused to go mid-engine for such a long time. More to the point, it’s an affront to those who understand the corporate culture of General Motors.
“It’s the sum of each generation before it, but it will stand alone as the new standard of performance.” Waxing lyrical is one thing, but Chevrolet seems to forget that they’re late to the party. Worse still, Ford has more experience with mid-engine designs while Fiat Chrysler benefits from the know-how of Ferrari, Maserati, and Alfa Romeo.
Not long after the 2020 C8 enters production in Bowling Green, a twin-turbo V8 and hybridized V8 will be added to the range. The range-topping option could top 1,000 horsepower according to reports in the motoring media.
