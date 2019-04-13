1,000 HP Honda S2000 Sleeper Drag Races Toyota Supra, Humiliation Follows

Watch for a Brief Second a Close-Up of the SpaceX Starhopper Firing Its Engine

With the current drag racing seasons well underway, the sprinting realm continues to bring us delicious battles. And the one that brought us here involves a pair of machines that have massive fan bases, namely the Honda S2000 and the Toyota Supra (that's right, the much-loved fourth-gen model).Fortunately, the two slices of Japan got together at the drag strip, thus keeping things on the safe side. As far as the prepped surface of the track goes, the rear-wheel-drive toys didn't take all that much advantage of it, since the rolling start was skipped.Instead, the S2K and the Supra went for a rolling takeoff. Of course, when it comes to such encounters, it's all a matter of choosing one's battles.And while both the Toyota and the Honda had hit the gym before the race, it seems that the S2000 had been more serious about building muscle.Note that we're not aware of the Supra's specs, but the numbers delivered at the end of the sprinting fight speak for themselves.As for the S2000, this maintains a Honda engine block, but the four-pot now works with a generously-sized turbocharger. Thus, the machine allows the one behind the wheel to play with around 1,000 ponies, with this being the value at the rear wheels (thus, the crank output sits at about 1,100 horsepower).The engine works with a sequencial tranny, so the one linking the pedals to the steering wheel no longer has to row through the gears as the machine sprints down the strip.Of course, the car also needs to cope with the newfound muscle, which is why it sports bits like a hardtop, a roll cage and a... rainbow parachue.P.S.: Yes, this S2K is blessed with the power of the Nyan Cat.