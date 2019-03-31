Insect-Like NASA Mars Helicopter Shows Up in Official Photos

2020 Chevrolet Blazer To Add Turbo Engine

Not that long ago, the golden bowtie ran The V6 develops 305 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque, and in combination with the nine-speed automatic transmission, this engine is the pick of the bunch for the time being. Come 2020, the Blazer will add the LSY, a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder that General Motors introduced together with the XT4 crossover from Cadillac.This engine delivers the goodies at 5,000 rpm and from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm, namely 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Given the broad torque band, we’re inclined to believe the LSY serves as the superior alternative to the six-cylinder option. According to GM Authority , the LCV and LGX will continue to be offered for 2020 as well, bringing the engine options total to three.On the downside, the LSY won’t deliver the Cadillac XT4 -matching 237 horsepower. General Motors will limit the engine to 230 horsepower, matching the 2020 GMC Acadia with the 2.0-liter turbo. On the upside, horsepower translates to top speed, and this characteristic isn’t of much importance in a mid-size crossover utility vehicle.“But it looks like a jacked-up Camaro, come on!” Chevrolet designed the Blazer as such in order to sell, not because it promises to handle or accelerate like a ‘Maro. Adding insult to injury, the C1xx vehicle architecture is used exclusively by crossovers without performance-oriented options. Just to name a few, these are the Traverse, Enclave, XT5, and XT6.The LSY serves as an evolution of the LTG, featuring “an innovative tripower valvetrain and dual-scroll turbocharging technologies.” The Camaro continues to rely on the LTG, but Chevrolet might be cooking something up for the near future.Not that long ago, the golden bowtie ran a survey about possible additions to the powertrain range. The newities are the 2.0-liter turbo with hybridization (365 horsepower; 35 mpg on the combined cycle) and 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 with hybridization (545 horsepower; 24 mpg).