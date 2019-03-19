Armed Robber Tries to Steal Chevy Impala, Finds Man Sleeping Inside

More on this:

1 Woman Gets Stolen Buick Back, Thief Comes Asking For Property Left Inside

2 One Florida Cop Prevents Car Break-Ins by Checking Every Single Door Himself

3 Musician’s Car Stolen With Him Sleeping in The Back Seat

4 Teens Take Aunt’s Chevy HHR Without Permission, Get Carjacked

5 Drunk Dude Steals Audi on a Dare, Nearly Hits Pedestrians, Crashes Into Van