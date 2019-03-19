Armed Robber Tries to Steal Chevy Impala, Finds Man Sleeping Inside

Dozing off in the backseat of a car is no longer what it used to be. One man from Cleveland, Ohio, fell asleep in his cousin’s Chevrolet Impala and he woke up to find an armed (but shirtless) robber in the driver seat, threatening him.
The man tells Cleveland that the scene was something out of Hollywood action flicks. His cousin had parked the car on a friend’s driveway and had gone inside for a chat, while leaving the engine running.
Xeyxes Hopkins, 28, happened to be passing by when he noticed the vehicle. He jumped inside thinking he could just drive off, and clearly not expecting to find Sleeping Beauty in the backseat. “It all happened so fast,” the man says for the publication. “When the door opened, I thought it was my cousin getting back into the car. But it was a totally different person.”
“It was weird,” the man adds. “It was like something out of a movie.”
Hopkins told the man he needed to get out and, when he wouldn’t, he (Hopkins) reached for his gun. The man jumped out of the car and ran into the house to tell his cousin that his car had been stolen. The cousin later told the police that he had a gun inside the vehicle, which he had just purchased and was hidden under the driver seat, together with all the proper documentation.
Hopkins was arrested the next day in an unrelated domestic dispute. Cops recovered the stolen Impala hours later, after Hopkins abandoned it. The report doesn’t say whether he took the other gun or not.
Given the carjacking and the domestic violence charge (to which he pleaded not guilty), Hopkins is being held without bail until his hearing on March 25. For stealing the Impala, he’s been hit with an aggravated robbery charge.
Xeyxes Hopkins, 28, happened to be passing by when he noticed the vehicle. He jumped inside thinking he could just drive off, and clearly not expecting to find Sleeping Beauty in the backseat. “It all happened so fast,” the man says for the publication. “When the door opened, I thought it was my cousin getting back into the car. But it was a totally different person.”
“It was weird,” the man adds. “It was like something out of a movie.”
Hopkins told the man he needed to get out and, when he wouldn’t, he (Hopkins) reached for his gun. The man jumped out of the car and ran into the house to tell his cousin that his car had been stolen. The cousin later told the police that he had a gun inside the vehicle, which he had just purchased and was hidden under the driver seat, together with all the proper documentation.
Hopkins was arrested the next day in an unrelated domestic dispute. Cops recovered the stolen Impala hours later, after Hopkins abandoned it. The report doesn’t say whether he took the other gun or not.
Given the carjacking and the domestic violence charge (to which he pleaded not guilty), Hopkins is being held without bail until his hearing on March 25. For stealing the Impala, he’s been hit with an aggravated robbery charge.