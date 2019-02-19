autoevolution

Musician’s Car Stolen With Him Sleeping in The Back Seat

19 Feb 2019, 10:48 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
One musician from Newark, Delaware thought catching some shut eye in the back of his personal car was no big deal – until a couple of car thieves tried to drive off with the vehicle and later crashed it when they noticed the man sleeping inside.
14 photos
2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) Spied With Production Body, Looks Like Jaguar-Focus Cross2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) Spied With Production Body, Looks Like Jaguar-Focus Cross2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) Spied With Production Body, Looks Like Jaguar-Focus Cross2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) Spied With Production Body, Looks Like Jaguar-Focus Cross2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) Spied With Production Body, Looks Like Jaguar-Focus Cross2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) Spied With Production Body, Looks Like Jaguar-Focus Cross2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) Spied With Production Body, Looks Like Jaguar-Focus Cross2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) Spied With Production Body, Looks Like Jaguar-Focus Cross2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) Spied With Production Body, Looks Like Jaguar-Focus Cross2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) Spied With Production Body, Looks Like Jaguar-Focus Cross2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) Spied With Production Body, Looks Like Jaguar-Focus Cross2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) Spied With Production Body, Looks Like Jaguar-Focus Cross2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) Spied With Production Body, Looks Like Jaguar-Focus Cross
It was a story so tall that not even the police could believe it at first. As Justin Koerner, the victim, puts it to the Delaware Online, he couldn’t believe it either, and he had lived it.

It happened in the early hours of Sunday, after a night playing with friends. Koerner says they had an early engagement too, so he thought the best way to catch some Zs and feel refreshed would be to just slip on the back seat for a nap. He did just that: his Ford Escape was parked on a driveway, so he went inside and immediately fell asleep.

Then, he had the strangest dream. “I had a weird dream that somebody sat on my head and that somebody jumped into the front seat of my car. It was all very surreal,” the musician explains for the publication.

He would later find out that he hadn’t been dreaming. Someone did jump in the driver seat and attempted to drive off with the car, but both that person and his passenger noticed Koerner sleeping and abandoned the car – while it was still running.

According to the police, Koerner jumped into the front of the car and made some “corrections” to it, and then went back to sleep in the back seat after it crashed. The police had reason to doubt his story, after all.

To Koerner’s good luck, the crash was caught on surveillance camera and it backed up his story, as it showed 2 men running from the vehicle. The footage also shows them arriving at the scene in gray Chevrolet Suburban, before trying to steal Koerner’s car.

“It was a ridiculous situation. It was like the Shawshank Redemption of GTA,” the victim says. Police are now looking for the 2 men, who are believed to have been involved in other recent crimes, for which they used the same gray Suburban.
lol car thieves Ford Escape Chevrolet Suburban police Delaware
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
Latest car models:
GMC AcadiaGMC Acadia Medium SUVBENTLEY Bentayga SpeedBENTLEY Bentayga Speed Large SUVTOYOTA Corolla Touring SportsTOYOTA Corolla Touring Sports CompactTOYOTA Corolla EUTOYOTA Corolla EU CompactLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HSTLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HST Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 