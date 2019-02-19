Musician’s Car Stolen With Him Sleeping in The Back Seat

One musician from Newark, Delaware thought catching some shut eye in the back of his personal car was no big deal – until a couple of car thieves tried to drive off with the vehicle and later crashed it when they noticed the man sleeping inside.

“It was a ridiculous situation. It was like the Shawshank Redemption of GTA,” the victim says. Police are now looking for the 2 men, who are believed to have been involved in other recent crimes, for which they used the same gray Suburban. It was a story so tall that not even the police could believe it at first. As Justin Koerner, the victim, puts it to the Delaware Online , he couldn’t believe it either, and he had lived it.It happened in the early hours of Sunday, after a night playing with friends. Koerner says they had an early engagement too, so he thought the best way to catch some Zs and feel refreshed would be to just slip on the back seat for a nap. He did just that: his Ford Escape was parked on a driveway, so he went inside and immediately fell asleep.Then, he had the strangest dream. “I had a weird dream that somebody sat on my head and that somebody jumped into the front seat of my car. It was all very surreal,” the musician explains for the publication.He would later find out that he hadn’t been dreaming. Someonejump in the driver seat and attempted to drive off with the car, but both that person and his passenger noticed Koerner sleeping and abandoned the car – while it was still running.According to the police, Koerner jumped into the front of the car and made some “corrections” to it, and then went back to sleep in the back seat after it crashed. The police had reason to doubt his story, after all.To Koerner’s good luck, the crash was caught on surveillance camera and it backed up his story, as it showed 2 men running from the vehicle. The footage also shows them arriving at the scene in gray Chevrolet Suburban , before trying to steal Koerner’s car.“It was a ridiculous situation. It was like the Shawshank Redemption of GTA,” the victim says. Police are now looking for the 2 men, who are believed to have been involved in other recent crimes, for which they used the same gray Suburban.