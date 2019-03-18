Woman Gets Stolen Buick Back, Thief Comes Asking For Property Left Inside

autoevolution
Count yourself lucky if you get your stolen car back, and consider yourself doubly so if the thieves don’t come visiting for a second time.
One woman from Albuquerque, New Mexico, had her Buick stolen from her driveway. Kelley tells KOB4 that she thought her ordeal was over when police recovered the vehicle and brought it back to her, though she did wonder why they told her to throw away anything she found inside that wasn’t hers. As it turned out, the thieves had left some of their property in the car.

And they came back asking for it. One day, a U-Haul truck pulled up in front of Kelley’s house and a woman climbed out of it, wanting a word with Kelley.

“She said, you know your car in the backyard? And I said, yes?” Kelley recalls for the media outlet. “She goes, I came to get my stuff out of it. And I was like, are you kidding me?”

Kelley knew that the woman was Erlinda Martinez, because she had left a purse inside the car, which contained eviction papers in her name. Erlinda was arrested a few days later for – you guessed it – stealing that truck: a white GMC U-Haul.

Ironically, she isn’t facing any charges in relation to the theft of the Buick, but that’s not what bothers Kelley. She’s more concerned by the fact that thieves might make a habit out of returning to the houses they steal cars from, and put others in serious danger. She’s also furious that car thieves are growing so bold as to approach their victims and demand their stuff left behind in the stolen vehicles, like Erlinda did.

“I was shocked. I was like, who does this?” she says. “I was scared. Because she knew where I lived and she had the nerve to ask for her stuff back, in my car!”

