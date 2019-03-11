Minnesota Police Shame Drivers Who Won’t Clean Their Cars of Snow

More on this:

Woman Steals Toyota RAV4 Rental Because The “Demons Told” Her To

A 23-year-old woman from Jacksonville, Florida couldn’t find a rental car, so she stole one. Gardina McCullough has been arrested and is facing car theft charges, but she claims “demons” made her take the vehicle without paying. 8 photos



While police were still looking into the case, McCullough strangely agreed to talk to the press about the incident. Confronted by a local



However, when faced with the owners of the lot, she explodes on them, admitting to the theft and claiming she had no other choice, since they wouldn’t let her have the car. “I tried to rent it, but y'all didn't want to rent me a car. Y'all talking about how y'all didn't have any cars to rent so I stole y'alls [expletive],” McCullough yells.



Some hours later, police tracked her down at her hotel room. She had changed out of the outfit she was wearing when she spoke to the press (the same one she was wearing when she stole the SUV ) and was no longer inclined to say anything to journalists.



On Friday, McCullough appeared in court for her first hearing. ABC News notes that she “was wearing a red jumpsuit, indicating that she requires extra attention at the jail” and that she “has prior arrests in her record, including charges of trespassing, resisting police, theft of a firearm, battery of a law enforcement officer, and more.”



Presumably, the stolen Toyota was recovered without damage.



