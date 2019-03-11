autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Woman Steals Toyota RAV4 Rental Because The “Demons Told” Her To

11 Mar 2019, 13:38 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
A 23-year-old woman from Jacksonville, Florida couldn’t find a rental car, so she stole one. Gardina McCullough has been arrested and is facing car theft charges, but she claims “demons” made her take the vehicle without paying.
8 photos
2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road Revealed As Your Jeep Alternative2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road Revealed As Your Jeep Alternative2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road Revealed As Your Jeep Alternative2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road Revealed As Your Jeep Alternative2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road Revealed As Your Jeep Alternative2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road Revealed As Your Jeep Alternative2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road Revealed As Your Jeep Alternative
Surveillance video shows McCullough enter the Ace Rent-A-Car and approach staff. Minutes later, she’s seen driving off in a white Toyota RAV4, but the owners say that she didn’t have permission to take it off the lot since she hadn’t paid. In other words, she stole it.

While police were still looking into the case, McCullough strangely agreed to talk to the press about the incident. Confronted by a local ABC News reporter, she claims she’s innocent of theft, saying, “Demons told me to do it… I didn't take it, demons took it.”

However, when faced with the owners of the lot, she explodes on them, admitting to the theft and claiming she had no other choice, since they wouldn’t let her have the car. “I tried to rent it, but y'all didn't want to rent me a car. Y'all talking about how y'all didn't have any cars to rent so I stole y'alls [expletive],” McCullough yells.

Some hours later, police tracked her down at her hotel room. She had changed out of the outfit she was wearing when she spoke to the press (the same one she was wearing when she stole the SUV) and was no longer inclined to say anything to journalists.

On Friday, McCullough appeared in court for her first hearing. ABC News notes that she “was wearing a red jumpsuit, indicating that she requires extra attention at the jail” and that she “has prior arrests in her record, including charges of trespassing, resisting police, theft of a firearm, battery of a law enforcement officer, and more.”

Presumably, the stolen Toyota was recovered without damage.

Toyota toyota rav4 SUV car thieves police arrest Florida
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
Mercedes-AMG GT R RoadsterMercedes-AMG GT R Roadster Coupe CabrioMERCEDES BENZ GLCMERCEDES BENZ GLC CrossoverLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ Roadster ExoticTATA MOTORS NexonTATA MOTORS Nexon Medium SUVTATA MOTORS HarrierTATA MOTORS Harrier Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 