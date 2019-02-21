autoevolution

Dude Steals Pepsi Truck to Look For His Girlfriend After Fight

21 Feb 2019, 10:55 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
As one recent Pepsi slogan put it so eloquently, “Live for now.” That’s exactly what one Tulsa man did after a fight with his girlfriend, when he decided he must do whatever he could to find her, even if that meant stealing a tractor-trailer rig.
5 photos
Nikola Tre electric truckNikola Tre electric truckNikola Tre electric truckNikola Tre electric truck
Spoiler alert: he didn’t find her, but the police did catch him. So there’s that for his happy ending, which turned out to be anything but.

Steven Hart, 45, from Tulsa, Oklahoma, has been slapped with a string of charges after stealing a Pepsi truck in what he must have thought was a romantic attempt to find his girlfriend and for trying to escape from custody twice. The girlfriend is among the people who called 911 to report the truck being stolen, so it doesn’t look like she was in a mood to be found.

Tulsa World reports that Hart saw the truck being parked outside a business and the driver in the back, unloading soda. The official line on the exact circumstances is hazy, but whatever fight Hart had with his girlfriend determined him to jump inside the cabin of the truck and drive off. He would later tell the police that he wanted to get to the airport asap, but his GF claims he was out looking for her.

The driver of the truck (the rightful driver, that is) felt the rig move and barely had time to jump out of it. He called 911, but so did the girlfriend – and police followed the trail of soda that Hart left behind him, as the doors of the rig were wide open.

“The back of the truck was still open, and the lift was down,” Tulsa Police Officer Jeanne Pierce explains. “One officer said he was following the trail of soda.”

Officers caught up with the truck after a brief pursuit, when Hart became stuck in traffic. They tried to get inside the cabin but Hart fled on foot, leaving the rig in gear. It rolled forward and crashed into an empty school bus before coming to a stop.

Police eventually caught Hart and brought him in, but he tried to escape from custody 2 more times while he was being processed. Both attempts were unsuccessful and he’s been charged with larceny of an automobile, eluding police, traffic violations and one attempt of escaping a county jail.
lol car thieves truck arrest police Pepsi oklahoma
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
Latest car models:
GMC AcadiaGMC Acadia Medium SUVBENTLEY Bentayga SpeedBENTLEY Bentayga Speed Large SUVTOYOTA Corolla Touring SportsTOYOTA Corolla Touring Sports CompactTOYOTA Corolla EUTOYOTA Corolla EU CompactLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HSTLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HST Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 