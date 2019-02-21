Dude Steals Pepsi Truck to Look For His Girlfriend After Fight

As one recent Pepsi slogan put it so eloquently, “Live for now.” That’s exactly what one Tulsa man did after a fight with his girlfriend, when he decided he must do whatever he could to find her, even if that meant stealing a tractor-trailer rig.

Steven Hart, 45, from Tulsa, Oklahoma, has been slapped with a string of charges after stealing a Pepsi truck in what he must have thought was a romantic attempt to find his girlfriend and for trying to escape from custody twice. The girlfriend is among the people who called 911 to report the truck being stolen, so it doesn’t look like she was in a mood to be found.







The driver of the truck (the rightful driver, that is) felt the rig move and barely had time to jump out of it. He called 911, but so did the girlfriend – and police followed the trail of soda that Hart left behind him, as the doors of the rig were wide open.



“The back of the truck was still open, and the lift was down,” Tulsa Police Officer Jeanne Pierce explains. “One officer said he was following the trail of soda.”



Officers caught up with the truck after a brief pursuit, when Hart became stuck in traffic. They tried to get inside the cabin but Hart fled on foot, leaving the rig in gear. It rolled forward and crashed into an empty school bus before coming to a stop.



