UPS Delivery Driver Jumps in Frozen Pond to Rescue Drowning Dog, is a True Hero

Here’s a story to melt even the coldest of hearts: a UPS delivery driver risked his own life to save a drowning dog from a frozen pound, and the continued with his deliveries, finishing his route. 4 photos



Arens is a dog dad himself and he says he would risk his life again for a pup in a heartbeat. On the day in question, he was in his van, when he heard sounds of a dog in distress. He looked out on the frozen pond and he saw a dog struggling to keep her head above water. There was another man in a boat, obviously trying to get to her, but Arens knew the dog would go under if he didn’t act fast.



“I could see the dog trapped about 10-15 feet off of shore, with ice all around it,” he says. “I stripped to my boxers and got the guy out of the boat. Then I slid the boat out onto the ice, using it to distribute my weight. I shimmed out to where the ice was thin.”



Arens says he and the dog took a hot shower together at a nearby house, to warm up. Then, he got back in his clothes and continued to deliver the rest of his parcels, finishing his delivery route for the day. Now that’s dedication!



Arens recently met Sadie again, and she jumped in his arms, clearly recognizing him. He delivered a parcel to her owner and was eager to see her again.



