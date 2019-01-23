autoevolution
Car Gets Crushed Between SUV And Truck, Driver Walks Away Unharmed

23 Jan 2019, 13:30 UTC ·
This is not the best way to start off a week, as one of the drivers involved in a strange 3-car (literal) pile-up puts it. It happened in Manchester Township, Pennsylvania and luckily no one was injured.
It would be hard to believe if you only saw the scene of the crash. One small car ended up smashed from both sides and pushed under an SUV, during the early hour commute. The driver wasn’t injured and, according to WHEC, he was talking with people and walking around after he was checked by paramedics.

Vern Fillmann was driving the SUV and he tells the same media outlet that he remembers feeling something pushing him from behind. “Man, this has gotta stop sometime,” he thought. When it did and he was able to get out of his car, he couldn’t believe his eyes: under his car was another, which was also smashed from behind by a truck.

“It was like a roller coaster ride with more smoke and noise. It was bad,” Fillmann says. It was bad, but it was also good, in a strange way, he seems to be saying. And that’s because not one of the 3 drivers involved were injured. Miraculously, the guy in the smaller car walked away with just the scare of a lifetime.

As for what may have caused this strange accident, Fillmann tells WHEC that the truck driver told him she was drinking coffee before she rear-ended the smaller car. She choked on coffee and blacked out right before smashing into it, and doesn’t recall anything else.

As you can imagine, the car caught in the middle got totaled. The SUV had considerable damage, while that on the truck was considerably smaller. Police are now investigating the case and will prosecute depending on the results.

