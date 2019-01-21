Terrible Driver is Here to Reinforce Negative Female Stereotypes

If you’re looking for confirmation that women drivers are the worst, you might just get it with the latest video to make the rounds online. Then again, this could have been a man at the wheel and it would have been just as bad.

That said, this particular terrible driver is quite terrible. The incident actually occurred last month in Manukau, New Zealand, and saw the driver of a white



Seriously, this is so stupid (and dangerous), you have to see it to believe it.



“I came to a stop at an orange light, the vehicle behind just had changed lanes and they collided into me,” the guy who got rear-ended says in the caption, as posted by Viral Hog. “When I spoke to them they were not cooperative. The passenger in the back got out and came round to the driver's side and was quite angry at the situation.”



“The passenger went back around to her seat and was partially inside as the driver left the scene of the crash. The passenger fell out and hit the ground, coming close to being hit by the car she was trying to get back into,” the dude adds.



Indeed, the woman in the back is furious because of the crash. It seems she’s blaming her own driver as much as the guy in front, but she probably never imagined she’d be left behind and nearly run over. In case you’re wondering, she eventually made her way back to the car, as it pulled over a little farther down the road. Once she was back inside, the little Toyota sped off, tires screeching and all.



