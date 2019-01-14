autoevolution

Loyal Customer Gives McDonald's Employee a 2009 Pontiac GS For Free

One woman from Hutchinson, Kansas, got the surprise of a lifetime the other day, when her manager and one of her loyal customers called her out to the parking lot and she was presented with a new car. As a gift, free of charge.
Vicki Anderson’s story has managed to touch the heart of businessman Chris Ellis. She works at a local McDonald’s and the two met when he first came to the drive-thru to order some food. At first, she thought he was drunk because of the way he talked, so she decided to give him a hard time, the two tell The Wichita Eagle.

They bonded and became close. He would drive by every morning to pick up food, and she would invariably make him laugh. As Ellis puts it, it’s difficult to find someone like that before 7 a.m., so he was glad to have met her.

Then, in November, Anderson told Ellis that her car had died on her. Repair costs were of $500, more than her 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Sierra was worth. She had no other choice but to hitch rides to work, but she wanted to buy a cheap car as quickly as possible.

“Fate looked me in the eye when she told me that story,” Ellis says. “I couldn’t stop thinking about it... I said, ‘I have to do something.’”

As it happened, Ellis’ eldest son was selling his 2009 Pontiac GS, so he went to them with an offer. The son agreed to a discount since the car would go to a good cause. Ellis then gave the car a good wash and an oil change, and had the tires rotated, so that everything was in working order when the car met her new owner.

In the video below, Ellis, his son and the McDonald’s manager take Anderson out to the parking lot to present her with the deeds and the new car. Onion-cutting ninjas might strike while watching, be warned.

