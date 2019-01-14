Loyal Customer Gives McDonald’s Employee a 2009 Pontiac GS For Free

One woman from Hutchinson, Kansas, got the surprise of a lifetime the other day, when her manager and one of her loyal customers called her out to the parking lot and she was presented with a new car. As a gift, free of charge.

They bonded and became close. He would drive by every morning to pick up food, and she would invariably make him laugh. As Ellis puts it, it’s difficult to find someone like that before 7 a.m., so he was glad to have met her.



Then, in November, Anderson told Ellis that her car had died on her. Repair costs were of $500, more than her 1994



“Fate looked me in the eye when she told me that story,” Ellis says. “I couldn’t stop thinking about it... I said, ‘I have to do something.’”



As it happened, Ellis’ eldest son was selling his 2009



In the video below, Ellis, his son and the McDonald’s manager take Anderson out to the parking lot to present her with the deeds and the new car. Onion-cutting ninjas might strike while watching, be warned.



