Iowa Car Wash Hit by “Butt Crack Bandits” Burglarized Again

14 Jan 2019, 13:11 UTC
by
If there’s one car wash owner who wishes he’d be more famous, that’s probably Jason Mettler, who owns a car wash in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. If he were more famous, burglars would have known he didn’t keep any money inside.
Mettler first made national and international headlines at the end of last year, when he took to social media to say his place had been burglarized. He shared photos and CCTV footage of the 2 suspects in action, and because one of them was having serious issues keeping his pants on, the Internet dubbed them the “Butt Crack Bandits.”

Well, the good news is that the larger, pants-challenged man is in custody, while police are still looking for his accomplice. The bad news is that a couple of different thieves had a go at his place, again causing serious damage.

The first time, the thieves didn’t get any more, because Mettler doesn’t keep any in the car wash overnight. But they did cause damage to the installations in excess of $20,000.

The second time is no different, Mettler says in another Facebook post: the thieves took only about $700 they had around, but they wrecked equipment and doors worth $6,000 to get it. Then, they drove off in a large Chevrolet pickup truck – with the plates in plain sight.

“if you recognize ether of the two pictured below or the Chevy truck they are driving please let me know. if not please Share this and hopefully together we can get these POS off the streets,” Mettler writes.

Most damage caused to the car wash is covered by Mettler’s insurance, but he says that every break-in means shutting down the business until repairs are done. This, in turn, means he can’t get to raise enough money to buy his teen daughter a handicap-accessible van, which is priced at $60,000. The girl, who was born with spina bifida, will start college soon, and Mettler and his wife want her to be more independent so she can drive herself to and from school and work.





