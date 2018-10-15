autoevolution
 

Kids Freak Out in Viral Video From Haunted Texas Car Wash

15 Oct 2018, 11:33 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
It’s not Halloween yet, but we might as well get in the spirit of it. If you happen to drive through Spring, Texas this month at the weekend, make sure you stop by the GFY Express Car Wash for the scare of a lifetime.
9 photos
2015 Chevrolet Silverado Custom2015 Chevrolet Silverado Custom2015 Chevrolet Silverado Custom2015 Chevrolet Silverado Custom2015 Chevrolet Silverado Custom2015 Chevrolet Silverado Custom2015 Chevrolet Silverado Custom2015 Chevrolet Silverado Custom
It was definitely more than a couple of kids bargained for, as you can see in the video at the bottom of the page, courtesy of ABC News. They were there with their family, to have the car serviced, when they noticed Mike Myers and It casually strolling around parked cars.

You have to admit, even if you’re not into scary movies, the sight alone would be enough to send shivers down your spine, too. So no wonder the kids started yelling at the top of their lungs that they wanted to go home.

One of them hid under the dashboard, crouching at the feet of whoever was filming the entire thing. Another is yelling desperately, tears streaming down his face, begging to be taken home.

“Patrons can get the scary once-over from costumed workers during the weekends in October and from Oct. 26-30. Customers just have to pay for a wash, which ranges from $6 to $20 each,” ABC News says.

Photos posted on the Facebook page of the car wash reveal that you can expect even more iconic scary characters than just these 2. You may stumble across the clown from “American Horror Story” or some spooky ghost, or even Freddie Kruger.

Of course, they are all car wash attendants in costume, but the costumes are so convincing that even adults might jump out of their seats. No wonder these kids lost it.

That said, it’s cruel to pull such a prank on your child. It’s one thing to scare him or her, but it’s an entirely different matter to have him or her in hysterics, begging you to take them home. That’s profoundly uncool of you as a parent, no matter how cool the costumes of the attendants might be.

car wash Halloween horror movie Texas viral video
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
Is It Cheating? WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI EquusHYUNDAI Equus Upper PremiumHYUNDAI i40 WagonHYUNDAI i40 Wagon LargeAUDI A1 SportbackAUDI A1 Sportback Entry PremiumAUDI A1 SportbackAUDI A1 Sportback Entry PremiumNISSAN QashqaiNISSAN Qashqai Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 