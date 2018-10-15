Kids Freak Out in Viral Video From Haunted Texas Car Wash

It’s not Halloween yet, but we might as well get in the spirit of it. If you happen to drive through Spring, Texas this month at the weekend, make sure you stop by the GFY Express Car Wash for the scare of a lifetime.

You have to admit, even if you’re not into scary movies, the sight alone would be enough to send shivers down your spine, too. So no wonder the kids started yelling at the top of their lungs that they wanted to go home.



One of them hid under the dashboard, crouching at the feet of whoever was filming the entire thing. Another is yelling desperately, tears streaming down his face, begging to be taken home.



“Patrons can get the scary once-over from costumed workers during the weekends in October and from Oct. 26-30. Customers just have to pay for a wash, which ranges from $6 to $20 each,” ABC News says.



Photos posted on the Facebook page of the car wash reveal that you can expect even more iconic scary characters than just these 2. You may stumble across the clown from “American Horror Story” or some spooky ghost, or even Freddie Kruger.



Of course, they are all car wash attendants in costume, but the costumes are so convincing that even adults might jump out of their seats. No wonder these kids lost it.



That said, it’s cruel to pull such a prank on your child. It’s one thing to scare him or her, but it’s an entirely different matter to have him or her in hysterics, begging you to take them home. That’s profoundly uncool of you as a parent, no matter how cool the costumes of the attendants might be.



