Toddler Strapped in Carseat Falls Out of Moving Car, Mom Keeps Going

17 Jan 2019, 11:30 UTC ·
by
A driver from Mankato, Minnesota had the shock of his life when he saw a carseat being ejected from a moving car, with the toddler still strapped inside. He captured the entire incident on his dashcam.
You can see the footage at the bottom of the page, along with the original caption. Chad Mock posted it to his Facebook, but he also alerted the authorities. “if it didnt happen in front of me i'd never have believed it…,” he wrote. “the child was ok. the parents came back. paramedics and police checked the child out as well. very lucky.”
In the video, you can see the door on the car in front opening as it makes a turn to the right and the carseat being thrown out into the street. There’s a child strapped in it, but the toddler doesn’t seem distressed.

Mankato Police say that the mother drove for another few blocks before she realized what had happened. She appeared on the scene some 15 minutes later and seemed very distressed.

According to the police, the child was secured in the carseat correctly, but the carseat hadn’t been properly secured to the backseat. That is to say, it had exactly zero efficacy in terms of protecting the child from harm in case of an accident.

Police are now investigating how the door of the car came to open, while pursuing child endangerment charges. Paramedics checked on the toddler at the scene and were happy to report no harm. Mock told police that, despite the fall, the child wasn’t crying or confused when he rushed to help.

As you can see in the video, other motorists were just as shocked about what happened. Ironically, it doesn’t seem like the mother was driving at high speed, so it’s unclear how come she didn’t notice the door opening and the carseat slipping out.

