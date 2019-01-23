Awaiting the Raptor Launch, Ford Gives the Ranger More Power and Fresh Face

Later this year, Europeans will get their hands on the best of Ford Performance, when the Raptor variant of the Ranger will be unleashed upon the continent’s roads. Until then, Ford decided to up the ante for the regular Ranger as well and announced a series of updates for the model.

14 photos



The line of pickups will also get updated in terms of connectivity and driver assistance technologies. For starters, the



Ford says its Ranger is the first vehicle in its class to come with Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection and Intelligent Speed Limiter as standard. Also, as a premiere for the model, the KeyFree keyless entry and start features are offered.



From 2019 a feature long-expected by Ranger owners will make it onto the market: the integration of the tailgate lock to the central locking system.



The Ranger got a minor makeup session for the new year as well. The front bumper has been revised, a new grille design fitted onto the car, and the central horizontal bar now split along its length into two slim sections.



With all the changes and the projected market launch of the



“Our new Ford Ranger Raptor will ramp up the excitement even further when the thoroughbred desert racer and extreme lifestyle off-roader goes on sale for true enthusiast off-roaders at the same time,” said in a statement Roelant de Waard, Ford Europe VP of sales.



As of this year, the lineup of Blue Oval pickups will be sold with a new engine, the 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel. This unit, when paired with a new 10-speed automatic transmission, will develop 213 PS and 500 Nm of torque, an increase of 13 PS and 30 Nm over the current larger 3.2-liter TDCi.The line of pickups will also get updated in terms of connectivity and driver assistance technologies. For starters, the Ranger will be fitted with the FordPass Connect onboard modem and the SYNC 3 infotainment system, complete with voice commands.Ford says its Ranger is the first vehicle in its class to come with Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection and Intelligent Speed Limiter as standard. Also, as a premiere for the model, the KeyFree keyless entry and start features are offered.From 2019 a feature long-expected by Ranger owners will make it onto the market: the integration of the tailgate lock to the central locking system.The Ranger got a minor makeup session for the new year as well. The front bumper has been revised, a new grille design fitted onto the car, and the central horizontal bar now split along its length into two slim sections.With all the changes and the projected market launch of the Raptor , Ford hopes to keep the Ranger at the top of customers’ shopping list. Last year, the nameplate sold 51,500 units, easily making the car one of Ford’s hit products.“Our new Ford Ranger Raptor will ramp up the excitement even further when the thoroughbred desert racer and extreme lifestyle off-roader goes on sale for true enthusiast off-roaders at the same time,” said in a statement Roelant de Waard, Ford Europe VP of sales.