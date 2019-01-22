Prince Philip Car Crash Victim Claims Police Cover-Up

autoevolution
Prince Philip’s car crash of last week is turning into an even bigger PR mess, with one of the women in the Kia that T-boned him going on the record to say that the police are covering up for him.
Last week, as he was coming out of a side road from Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, the Duke of Edinburgh got himself T-boned by an oncoming Kia. He claimed to have been “dazzled by the sun” and reportedly apologized to everyone at the scene.

Neither the Duke nor the Kia passengers were seriously hurt. He was relatively unharmed, despite his old age, but the women in the Kia suffered minor fractures. A toddler in the backseat wasn’t harmed at all, because of the carseat that had been secured properly.

Now, Emma Fairweather, the passenger in the Kia, is going on the record to say that, if there’s a police investigation into the accident, she hasn’t been included in it. In other words, she suggests that police are letting the story die down slowly because the Duke is the Queen’s husband – despite the fact that his lack of attention could have taken 3 lives.

“The support I was offered initially at the scene of the accident hasn’t really been the reality for me. I’ve actually had no opportunity to discuss this with anyone in any formal capacity yet,” Fairweather says in an interview with ITV This Morning, which you can also find available at the bottom of the page.

“I need somebody to understand that I still have medical concerns, I’m very worried I haven’t been asked for a statement from the police and I don’t know the truth of it,” she continued. “When I contacted the family liaison officer from Norfolk Police to say I have a number of questions, he hasn’t been prepared to listen to those. There needs to be a decision as to whether Prince Philip and I are from the same walk of life here or not. His treatment hasn't been the same as mine.”

Police say that, with members of the Royal Family, a liaison officer is provided from the start, but other than that, this is just like any other crash investigation. They also say Fairweather is scheduled for an interview today, but she doesn’t seem aware of it.

Meanwhile, the Duke is still at the wheel. Mere hours after totaling his Land Rover Freelander 2, he got a replacement delivered to Sandringham. The next day, he was seen driving around the Estate, on the public road, without his seatbelt on.

