Police Cruiser Runs Over 2 People Lying on The Road to Watch Super Blood Moon

If you were going to watch the lunar eclipse of earlier this week, also known as the super blood moon, there were better and much safer places for it than a small road in Florida, in complete darkness.

9 photos



An officer was in his



“Around midnight the officer was patrolling the Apoxee Trail, a nature preserve, when the officer struck two pedestrians that were lying on the roadway,” WPBF says. “Both pedestrians were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injures.”



“Police believe the pedestrians were there to watch and photograph the super blood wolf moon eclipse in the darkness of the nature preserve,” says the same media outlet. “The police officer's vehicle, a Ford Explorer, was estimated traveling approximately 5 miles per hour.”



Because this is an ongoing investigation, the police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave and will only resume his duty when the investigation concludes and only if he’s found not responsible for what happened.



That said, while he probably could have prevented the accident, there’s no doubt that the 2 pedestrians should have known better than to lie in the middle of a dark road to watch a lunar eclipse. There are some things worth risking your life for, but this is probably not one of them – even if this is the only lunar eclipse we’ll be getting this year. Two pedestrians, one man and one woman, both aged 24, have been run over by a police cruiser on patrol in West Palm Beach, Florida. The incident happened on the Apoxee Trail, which is a natural trail of about 2.5 miles, WPBF reports, citing the authorities.An officer was in his Ford Explorer police car, on patrol duty, when the incident happened close to midnight. The road was very dark and he didn’t see the 2 people lying on the ground in the middle of the road, even though he wasn’t traveling at high speeds.“Around midnight the officer was patrolling the Apoxee Trail, a nature preserve, when the officer struck two pedestrians that were lying on the roadway,” WPBF says. “Both pedestrians were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injures.”“Police believe the pedestrians were there to watch and photograph the super blood wolf moon eclipse in the darkness of the nature preserve,” says the same media outlet. “The police officer's vehicle, a Ford Explorer, was estimated traveling approximately 5 miles per hour.”Because this is an ongoing investigation, the police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave and will only resume his duty when the investigation concludes and only if he’s found not responsible for what happened.That said, while he probably could have prevented the accident, there’s no doubt that the 2 pedestrians should have known better than to lie in the middle of a dark road to watch a lunar eclipse. There are some things worth risking your life for, but this is probably not one of them – even if this is the only lunar eclipse we’ll be getting this year.