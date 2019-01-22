autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

Police Cruiser Runs Over 2 People Lying on The Road to Watch Super Blood Moon

22 Jan 2019, 12:49 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
If you were going to watch the lunar eclipse of earlier this week, also known as the super blood moon, there were better and much safer places for it than a small road in Florida, in complete darkness.
9 photos
2020 Ford Explorer hybrid2020 Ford Explorer hybrid2020 Ford Explorer hybrid2020 Ford Explorer hybrid2020 Ford Explorer hybrid2020 Ford Explorer hybrid2020 Ford Explorer hybrid2020 Ford Explorer hybrid
Two pedestrians, one man and one woman, both aged 24, have been run over by a police cruiser on patrol in West Palm Beach, Florida. The incident happened on the Apoxee Trail, which is a natural trail of about 2.5 miles, WPBF reports, citing the authorities.

An officer was in his Ford Explorer police car, on patrol duty, when the incident happened close to midnight. The road was very dark and he didn’t see the 2 people lying on the ground in the middle of the road, even though he wasn’t traveling at high speeds.

“Around midnight the officer was patrolling the Apoxee Trail, a nature preserve, when the officer struck two pedestrians that were lying on the roadway,” WPBF says. “Both pedestrians were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injures.”

“Police believe the pedestrians were there to watch and photograph the super blood wolf moon eclipse in the darkness of the nature preserve,” says the same media outlet. “The police officer's vehicle, a Ford Explorer, was estimated traveling approximately 5 miles per hour.”

Because this is an ongoing investigation, the police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave and will only resume his duty when the investigation concludes and only if he’s found not responsible for what happened.

That said, while he probably could have prevented the accident, there’s no doubt that the 2 pedestrians should have known better than to lie in the middle of a dark road to watch a lunar eclipse. There are some things worth risking your life for, but this is probably not one of them – even if this is the only lunar eclipse we’ll be getting this year.
Ford ford explorer accident police cruiser fail Florida
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Latest car models:
SUBARU WRX STI (S209)SUBARU WRX STI (S209) CompactVOLKSWAGEN Passat (US)VOLKSWAGEN Passat (US) CompactKIA TellurideKIA Telluride Medium SUVTOYOTA SupraTOYOTA Supra CoupeJEEP RenegadeJEEP Renegade Small SUVAll car models  
 
 