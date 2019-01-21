Man’s Car Falls Through Ice, He Admits Driving There Was “Probably a Bad Idea”

Ford Fusion Won’t Be Phased Out Anytime Soon

Authorities in Shakopee, Minnesota are sounding the alarm on the dangers of driving on a frozen lake, by offering as example the close-escape of one driver last week. 61 photos



Johnson tells



His Jeep fell through and he found himself in a situation in which he had to act fast. “The water started to pour in from the back and I could feel it start to come my way, and I was still dry and I knew how cold it was,” he tells the media outlet.



“I climbed out - Dukes of Hazard kind of thing - I couldn’t open the door because the water was one inch, right up to the base of my window. So, you’re not going to open the door there, you’re just going to climb out,” Johnson adds.



He climbed out of the window and onto the roof of the car, from where he could jump to safety. Authorities recovered his car later that day, but he doesn’t say how significant the damage to it is.



However, Johnson adds, this has been a lesson learned. “I was way off the beaten path and the whole thing was probably a bad idea,” he says sheepishly. So, next time, he will be more cautious when driving on the frozen lake.



That’s missing the point, authorities say. Whoever drives on a frozen lake at any time or for whatever reason is taking a huge risk. The solution to all problems would be to not drive there at all, not to be more cautious, whatever that means in Johnson’s book.







