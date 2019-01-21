autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

Man’s Car Falls Through Ice, He Admits Driving There Was “Probably a Bad Idea”

21 Jan 2019, 17:58 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Authorities in Shakopee, Minnesota are sounding the alarm on the dangers of driving on a frozen lake, by offering as example the close-escape of one driver last week.
61 photos
Willys MAWillys MAWillys MAWillys MAWillys MAWillys MBWillys MBWillys MBWillys MBWillys MBWillys Jeep CJ-2AWillys Jeep CJ-2AWillys Jeep CJ-2AWillys Jeep CJ-2AWillys Jeep CJ-2AWillys Jeep Station WagonWillys Jeep Wagon Panel DeliveryWillys Jeep Wagon Panel DeliveryWillys Jeep Station WagonWillys Jeep Station WagonJeep Gladiator Pickup TruckJeep Gladiator Pickup TruckJeep Gladiator Pickup TruckJeep Gladiator Pickup TruckJeep Gladiator Chassis CamperJeep WagoneerJeep WagoneerJeep WagoneerJeep WagoneerJeep WagoneerJeep Cherokee SJJeep Cherokee SJJeep Cherokee SJJeep Cherokee SJJeep Cherokee SJJeep Grand WagoneerJeep Grand WagoneerJeep Grand WagoneerJeep Grand WagoneerJeep Grand WagoneerJeep Wrangler YJJeep Wrangler YJJeep Wrangler YJJeep Wrangler YJJeep Wrangler YJJeep Grand Cherokee ZJJeep Grand Cherokee ZJJeep Grand Cherokee ZJJeep Grand Cherokee ZJJeep Grand Cherokee ZJJeep Renegade BUJeep Renegade BUJeep Renegade BUJeep Renegade BUJeep Renegade BUJeep Renegade BUJeep Renegade BUJeep Renegade BUJeep Renegade BUJeep Renegade BU
His Jeep went right through the ice but the fall wasn’t swift, which offered him plenty of time to get out his car and rush to safety. In his turn, Chet Johnson, who says he’s driven on the frozen O’Dowd Lake since he can remember, admits that the whole thing was “probably a bad idea.” You don’t say.

Johnson tells Fox9 that he was on his way to have dinner with his step mother and the lake was the quickest way to get there by car. Since temperatures have been so low, he didn’t think there would be any danger to driving on the frozen lake, but that proved to be wrong.

His Jeep fell through and he found himself in a situation in which he had to act fast. “The water started to pour in from the back and I could feel it start to come my way, and I was still dry and I knew how cold it was,” he tells the media outlet.

“I climbed out - Dukes of Hazard kind of thing - I couldn’t open the door because the water was one inch, right up to the base of my window. So, you’re not going to open the door there, you’re just going to climb out,” Johnson adds.

He climbed out of the window and onto the roof of the car, from where he could jump to safety. Authorities recovered his car later that day, but he doesn’t say how significant the damage to it is.

However, Johnson adds, this has been a lesson learned. “I was way off the beaten path and the whole thing was probably a bad idea,” he says sheepishly. So, next time, he will be more cautious when driving on the frozen lake.

That’s missing the point, authorities say. Whoever drives on a frozen lake at any time or for whatever reason is taking a huge risk. The solution to all problems would be to not drive there at all, not to be more cautious, whatever that means in Johnson’s book.



Jeep accident police ice Minnesota
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Latest car models:
SUBARU WRX STI (S209)SUBARU WRX STI (S209) CompactVOLKSWAGEN Passat (US)VOLKSWAGEN Passat (US) CompactKIA TellurideKIA Telluride Medium SUVTOYOTA SupraTOYOTA Supra CoupeJEEP RenegadeJEEP Renegade Small SUVAll car models  
 
 