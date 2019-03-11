The Premieres of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon First Flight into Space

2020 BMW 7 Series Begins Production in Dingolfing

Continuing the decades-long tradition of manufacturing the flagship luxury sedan in BMW’s lineup, the 7 Series, the German carmaker’s plant in Dingolfing this week started rolling off its assembly lines the facelift version of the model. 13 photos



“The BMW 7 Series has defined our identity at this site for over 40 years. We are proud that BMW’s top model, the new BMW 7 Series Sedan, will also be built here in Dingolfin,” said in a statement to celebrate the start of production Ilka Horstmeier, the manager of the Dingolfing facility.



“Our goal as the brand’s primary plant for the luxury class is to ensure that every vehicle our experienced and competent team puts on the roads guarantees excellent quality.”



Shown for the first time in the early weeks of 2019, this new 7 Series, with the biggest kidney-grille available on the market, will be made available in two body variants – standard and long-wheelbase.



In all, the new



Fitted in the 745e and its long-wheelbase variant 745Le, the cars will use a synchronous electric motor and an eight-speed Steptronic transmission and have an electric range of 50-58 kilometers (31-36 miles).



As said, the visual changes compared to the previous model are dwarfed by the 40 percent larger BMW kidney grille, adorned to either side by slimmer headlight units.



The interior of the new 7 Series continues to focus on luxury with Nappa or Merino leather used for the upholstery and fine wood for some of the interior strips.

