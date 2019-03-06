Virgin Galactic Flies to Space Again, Breaks Down Barriers

5 Musician’s Car Stolen With Him Sleeping in The Back Seat

4 Dude Steals Pepsi Truck to Look For His Girlfriend After Fight

3 Uber Passenger Tries to Steal Driver’s Car While It’s Still Running

2 Burglars Abandon Ferrari 488 After Failing to Figure Out How to Put it in Drive

1 Woman Dragged by Car at Gas Station For Designer Purse

More on this:

Here’s a Car Thief’s Reaction When He Realizes He’s Being Filmed During Break-In

Here’s why it’s always a smart idea to lock your car, even if you think you live in a “safe” neighborhood. Installing extra security will also help. 12 photos



On this particular night, he fell asleep and didn’t hear a thing. To his bad luck, this is when a car thief struck, raiding his Chevvy and his 2 other cars and making away with plenty of valuables, inclduing a $600 amplifier.



“My phone actually alerts if something happens with my truck and my phone did get an alert but I was asleep. I had just gone to sleep so I didn't hear it,” he says.



While this kind of story is pretty common, what stands out about it is the way the thief reacted when he realized he was being recorded. It’s like a big oops moment from the Looney cartoons, if you will, and it’s turned the thief into a near-viral star. Not that this will do him any good at this point.



Linneman has released the footage to the media, telling



“It's a feeling of violation just knowing that someone was in your stuff, sitting there and if I didn't have a camera I wouldn't even have known,” Linneman says. “I work hard for my stuff and for someone to come and take that, you know, it's wrong. They need to know that they're doing wrong. They're going to get caught.”



The man says that, on that same night, the thief also broke into the neighbor's cars. It was a busy night for him, by all counts.



Mark Linneman from Modesto, California, parked his Chevrolet Silverado on his driveway when he got home from work, but forgot to lock it. He knew car thieves had never struck in his neighborhood and maybe he relied a bit too much on the security camera he had installed inside the vehicle, which would send alerts to his phone in case of unusual activity.On this particular night, he fell asleep and didn’t hear a thing. To his bad luck, this is when a car thief struck, raiding his Chevvy and his 2 other cars and making away with plenty of valuables, inclduing a $600 amplifier.“My phone actually alerts if something happens with my truck and my phone did get an alert but I was asleep. I had just gone to sleep so I didn't hear it,” he says.While this kind of story is pretty common, what stands out about it is the way the thief reacted when he realized he was being recorded. It’s like a big oops moment from the Looney cartoons, if you will, and it’s turned the thief into a near-viral star. Not that this will do him any good at this point.Linneman has released the footage to the media, telling WREG he wants him behind bars because he wants him to know that what he did was wrong. You can also see it at the bottom of the page.“It's a feeling of violation just knowing that someone was in your stuff, sitting there and if I didn't have a camera I wouldn't even have known,” Linneman says. “I work hard for my stuff and for someone to come and take that, you know, it's wrong. They need to know that they're doing wrong. They're going to get caught.”The man says that, on that same night, the thief also broke into the neighbor's cars. It was a busy night for him, by all counts.