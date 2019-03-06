autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Here’s a Car Thief’s Reaction When He Realizes He’s Being Filmed During Break-In

6 Mar 2019, 14:07 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Here’s why it’s always a smart idea to lock your car, even if you think you live in a “safe” neighborhood. Installing extra security will also help.
12 photos
Lego Chevy Silverado Pickup Looks Like it Belongs in a Modern Art MuseumLego Chevy Silverado Pickup Looks Like it Belongs in a Modern Art MuseumLego Chevy Silverado Pickup Looks Like it Belongs in a Modern Art MuseumLego Chevy Silverado Pickup Looks Like it Belongs in a Modern Art MuseumLego Chevy Silverado Pickup Looks Like it Belongs in a Modern Art MuseumLego Chevy Silverado Pickup Looks Like it Belongs in a Modern Art MuseumLego Chevy Silverado Pickup Looks Like it Belongs in a Modern Art MuseumLego Chevy Silverado Pickup Looks Like it Belongs in a Modern Art MuseumLego Chevy Silverado Pickup Looks Like it Belongs in a Modern Art MuseumLego Chevy Silverado Pickup Looks Like it Belongs in a Modern Art MuseumLego Chevy Silverado Pickup Looks Like it Belongs in a Modern Art Museum
Mark Linneman from Modesto, California, parked his Chevrolet Silverado on his driveway when he got home from work, but forgot to lock it. He knew car thieves had never struck in his neighborhood and maybe he relied a bit too much on the security camera he had installed inside the vehicle, which would send alerts to his phone in case of unusual activity.

On this particular night, he fell asleep and didn’t hear a thing. To his bad luck, this is when a car thief struck, raiding his Chevvy and his 2 other cars and making away with plenty of valuables, inclduing a $600 amplifier.

“My phone actually alerts if something happens with my truck and my phone did get an alert but I was asleep. I had just gone to sleep so I didn't hear it,” he says.

While this kind of story is pretty common, what stands out about it is the way the thief reacted when he realized he was being recorded. It’s like a big oops moment from the Looney cartoons, if you will, and it’s turned the thief into a near-viral star. Not that this will do him any good at this point.

Linneman has released the footage to the media, telling WREG he wants him behind bars because he wants him to know that what he did was wrong. You can also see it at the bottom of the page.

“It's a feeling of violation just knowing that someone was in your stuff, sitting there and if I didn't have a camera I wouldn't even have known,” Linneman says. “I work hard for my stuff and for someone to come and take that, you know, it's wrong. They need to know that they're doing wrong. They're going to get caught.”

The man says that, on that same night, the thief also broke into the neighbor's cars. It was a busy night for him, by all counts.

lol Chevrolet chevrolet silverado car thieves police viral video California
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Latest car models:
FORD TaurusFORD Taurus CompactBUGATTI La Voiture NoireBUGATTI La Voiture Noire ExoticHYUNDAI SonataHYUNDAI Sonata CompactKOENIGSEGG JeskoKOENIGSEGG Jesko ExoticSSANGYONG KorandoSSANGYONG Korando Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 