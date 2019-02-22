autoevolution

Burglars Abandon Ferrari 488 After Failing to Figure Out How to Put it in Drive

Earlier this month, a couple of burglars hit a rented home in Streetly, West Midlands, UK. They arrived in a stolen Audi, which they loaded up with stolen goods, and returned moments later to take a Ferrari they’d noticed in the driveway.
They didn’t get too far in the Ferrari. CCTV footage of the criminal duo in action has been released by the police, in the hope that it will lead to the identification of the suspects. It also shows them taking the Ferrari 488 out of the driveway and then abandoning it on the opposite side of the street because they couldn’t get it in drive.

This speaks a lot for trying to do stuff you have no idea about.

Toni-Leigh Evans lives at the rented property with her husband and their 2 kids, but they weren’t at home when the burglars decided to pay them a visit. Despite the damage they caused, not even she can’t stop laughing at the burglars for not being able to drive away with the car that had caught their eye – and for which she and her husband paid £200,000. And to think they had the key for it, too!

“They found the key in the bag and came back and reversed the car off the drive but then the silly t***s couldn't figure out how to get it in drive,” Evans tells the Daily Mail.

A neighbor eventually saw the abandoned Ferrari and called her husband. He came to the house and saw the glass by the door smashed, and called the police.

The burglars took jewelry items and designer bags and clothes, and the damage is considerable. Still, Evans is happy no one was at home because she believes the suspects wouldn’t have thought twice about harming them to get their hands on the stuff.

She wants the family to move out because they don’t feel safe there anymore. Meanwhile, police are investigating and, according to the tab, they have some leads, in addition to the evidence left behind in the car they wanted to steal but couldn’t.

“The police came and went through all the CCTV,” Evans says. “Forensics came in 20 minutes. They found some blood and said they will let us know if they find anything.”

