Woman Writes $40,000 Check For Honda Pilot, With Just $10 in The Bank

A 40-year-old woman from Mukilteo, Washington, thought she could outsmart everyone and get her dream car, even though she had only $10 in the bank. She is now on trial for felony theft charges, HeraldNet reports.
In May last year, the woman walked into a car dealership in Edmonds and picked up a Honda Pilot. She wrote a $40,000 check for it, from her business company Draco Inc. One week later, when the dealership tried to deposit the check, it bounced due to insufficient funds.
It was only natural for it to bounce, since the bank account had been opened a mere week before the car purchase and held as little as $10 at the time. In fact, after the bank charged the woman for writing a bad check, the account was in the red by $26.
The dealer notified the police about the bad check, and police started an investigation. In July, officers tracked the woman down at a church she used to volunteer.
“She reportedly admitted to writing the bad check for the car, but claimed she’d been expecting a bank wire that would cover the difference,” the publication notes. “She reportedly said she had money to pay for the car now. Police read her rights to her and showed her the bank records. She replied that the money must be in her other account, and that she would provide paperwork as proof. She never did. In the meantime, her business license has expired and Draco, Inc., has dissolved, state records show.”
In December, she was formally charged with first-degree theft. The report doesn’t say whether the woman returned the car on her own to the dealer or whether officers had to intervene and have it repossessed.
On her first court hearing, the woman entered a not guilty plea. The trial is ongoing.
