Woman Dragged by Car at Gas Station For Designer Purse

Slider Crimes are still a thing in Atlanta, with thieves taking advantage of one minute’s distraction to steal valuables and handbags from (mostly) female drivers. Brea Duke is one such victim, but she fought back – bravely and stupidly, and ultimately pointlessly.
Speaking with WSBTV, Duke says she was on her way back home after a day’s work when she decided to stop at a Shell gas station to give her car a proper cleaning. She was actually in the back of the vehicle, using the vacuum, when the slider thieves hit, so she didn’t even see them as they approached her.
The entire thing was, however, captured on the security camera from the gas station, so police have at least a lead in the case now. They know that the thieves arrived in a grey Kia Sportage and they also have a decent visual of the slider.
You can see him in the video at the bottom of the page as well. He saw Duke in the back of her car and, as the Kia pulled near it, he slid out of it and opened the passenger door to Duke’s vehicle. He took her bag and jumped back in the SUV, urging the driver to hit the gas.
The one thing the thieves weren’t counting on – and neither did Duke, apparently – was the fact that she would fight back. She saw the man reaching inside her car for her bag, so she dropped everything and did whatever she could to stop him from fleeing with it. That included grabbing the handle on the back passenger door, which ultimately led to her being dragged on the ground.
“I grabbed onto the handle, and he’s yelling, 'Go, go, go!' to the driver. I just hold onto the handle and don’t let go! He (dragged) me about 200 feet,” Duke says. “It freaked me out, so I started screaming just to keep some people’s attention.”
She reckons adrenaline kicked in and made her react this way when she saw no one would help her, but she now regrets her decision. She says she wouldn’t do it again if she had the chance, but she does want her handbag back. First of all, because it contained her driver’s license, so she fears for her and her family’s safety. Secondly, she saved up to buy the designer purse, which set her back $2,400: it’s not an amount to risk your life for, but it is a pretty penny.
