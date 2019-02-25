autoevolution

Woman Dragged by Car at Gas Station For Designer Purse

25 Feb 2019, 11:07 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Slider Crimes are still a thing in Atlanta, with thieves taking advantage of one minute’s distraction to steal valuables and handbags from (mostly) female drivers. Brea Duke is one such victim, but she fought back – bravely and stupidly, and ultimately pointlessly.
57 photos
Australia police Kia Stinger GTAustralia police Kia Stinger GTAustralia police Kia Stinger GT2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)Australia police Kia Stinger GTAustralia police Kia Stinger GTAustralia police Kia Stinger GT2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)
Speaking with WSBTV, Duke says she was on her way back home after a day’s work when she decided to stop at a Shell gas station to give her car a proper cleaning. She was actually in the back of the vehicle, using the vacuum, when the slider thieves hit, so she didn’t even see them as they approached her.

The entire thing was, however, captured on the security camera from the gas station, so police have at least a lead in the case now. They know that the thieves arrived in a grey Kia Sportage and they also have a decent visual of the slider.

You can see him in the video at the bottom of the page as well. He saw Duke in the back of her car and, as the Kia pulled near it, he slid out of it and opened the passenger door to Duke’s vehicle. He took her bag and jumped back in the SUV, urging the driver to hit the gas.

The one thing the thieves weren’t counting on – and neither did Duke, apparently – was the fact that she would fight back. She saw the man reaching inside her car for her bag, so she dropped everything and did whatever she could to stop him from fleeing with it. That included grabbing the handle on the back passenger door, which ultimately led to her being dragged on the ground.

“I grabbed onto the handle, and he’s yelling, 'Go, go, go!' to the driver. I just hold onto the handle and don’t let go! He (dragged) me about 200 feet,” Duke says. “It freaked me out, so I started screaming just to keep some people’s attention.”

She reckons adrenaline kicked in and made her react this way when she saw no one would help her, but she now regrets her decision. She says she wouldn’t do it again if she had the chance, but she does want her handbag back. First of all, because it contained her driver’s license, so she fears for her and her family’s safety. Secondly, she saved up to buy the designer purse, which set her back $2,400: it’s not an amount to risk your life for, but it is a pretty penny.

car thieves police gas station Shell Atlanta Slider Crime
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Latest car models:
GMC AcadiaGMC Acadia Medium SUVBENTLEY Bentayga SpeedBENTLEY Bentayga Speed Large SUVTOYOTA Corolla Touring SportsTOYOTA Corolla Touring Sports CompactTOYOTA Corolla EUTOYOTA Corolla EU CompactLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HSTLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HST Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 