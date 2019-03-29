autoevolution

This Is The Owner of the Pink Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake

Many Aston Martin fans celebrated New Year in confusion and that's because a few photos of a Pink Vanquish Shooting Brake hit the web in late December 2018. Whether you happen to adore this toy or would rather see it dressed in the good old British Racing Green, there's one thing you need to admit, namely that it can't be ignored. Well, here we are, talking about the owner of the thing.
So, what kind of person would commission the work of art that is the Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake in the Pepto Bismol shade?

Well, there are at least two things you should know about the aficionado who connects the steering wheel of this Gaydon to the pedals that control the splendid V12 heart of the machine.

First of all, the gear head uses the kenchan5560 username on Instagram, which lets one guess what could be the car lover's real name.

Secondly, we're not sure why the said hue was chosen, but there are multiple versions here. For instance, perhaps the owner of the contraption wanted to impress Paris Hilton. Or maybe the gear head is tired of all the other colors in the world.

After all, the aficionado has enough exotics and lavish machines to have sampled most of the hues one can name. So, what does the car collector's garage hold?

Located in Japan, this includes toys like the uber-limited Ferrari J50, the world's only Lamborghini Centenario Roadster with custom wheels (what? the OEM rims are so mainstream) and many, many others (take a seat and enjoy a trip through the collector's Instagram account, if you must).

Oh, and did we mention that the Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake isn't the automotive fan's first Gaydon machine that comes in a Pink attire? (check out the last Instagram post below and you'll understand).
 

