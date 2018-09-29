autoevolution
 

Cadillac XT4 Advertising Campaign Is Focused On Millennial Women

29 Sep 2018, 17:16 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Industry
If you were to ask someone why would he choose the Cadillac XT4 over the BMW X3, chances are he will reply with something extremely generic, such as “Cadillac is the go-to automaker for American luxury.” But on the other hand, the XT4 isn’t a sport utility vehicle nor a luxury vehicle, and looking at the bigger picture, the X3 is better in every single aspect.
29 photos
2019 Cadillac XT42019 Cadillac XT42019 Cadillac XT42019 Cadillac XT42019 Cadillac XT42019 Cadillac XT42019 Cadillac XT42019 Cadillac XT42019 Cadillac XT42019 Cadillac XT42019 Cadillac XT42019 Cadillac XT42019 Cadillac XT42019 Cadillac XT42019 Cadillac XT42019 Cadillac XT42019 Cadillac XT42019 Cadillac XT42019 Cadillac XT42019 Cadillac XT42019 Cadillac XT42019 Cadillac XT42019 Cadillac XT42019 Cadillac XT42019 Cadillac XT42019 Cadillac XT42019 Cadillac XT42019 Cadillac XT4
What excuse does Cadillac have for developing the XT4 on the E2XX vehicle architecture (Chevrolet Malibu, Buick Regal) and why does the newcomer start at a mind-boggling $35,790 not including the destination charge? That depends on who you ask, but don’t forget who the XT4 is targeted at.

According to the Detroit Free Press, “dealers and a Cadillac spokesman" said that the advertising campaign for the XT4 will “initially target millennial women.” When another spokesman from Cadillac was questioned about this matter, he replied that the campaign would get “granular” with the passing of time, “making sure not to just target millennial women.”

We all know millennials prefer the badge over everything else, and millennial women are at the forefront of changing the car-buying experience of Generation X. Tapping into the customer’s self-assurance and sense of empowerment is a must for every automaker that plans to win over millennials, and Cadillac isn’t taking any chances.

On the other hand, there’s something that marketing and advertising will never be able to solve. As far as Cadillac is concerned, that would be the constant struggle to equal the Big Three from Germany in regard to prestige and perceived value. And d'you know what? Millennials are aware of what counts as a status symbol, which is why buying the Audi, BMW, or Mercedes-Benz makes more sense to them, validating their choice even better than the Cadillac.

As much as the next guy, I’m in with the “Come on, Cadillac!” crowd. But seeing the XT4 and the pricing strategy for the compact luxury crossover, the crown jewel of General Motors will have to play second fiddle to most competitors.

Cadillac XT4 advertising Cadillac crossover
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
May the Space Force Be With You How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never RetunFive Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun
Detroit: Become Weapon WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making CarsFive Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One BMW Concepts That Previewed Production ModelsBMW Concepts That Previewed Production Models
CADILLAC models:
CADILLAC CT6 V-SportCADILLAC CT6 V-Sport LuxuryCADILLAC XT4CADILLAC XT4 Medium SUVCADILLAC XTSCADILLAC XTS LargeCADILLAC XT5CADILLAC XT5 CrossoverCADILLAC ELRCADILLAC ELR CompactAll CADILLAC models  
 
 