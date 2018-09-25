Donald Trump’s New Beast Limousine Makes Debut in NYC

As President of the United States, former reality star slash real estate mogul Donald Trump is used to traveling in style. As of last weekend, he will continue to do so, but with an extra layer of security.

2 identical 2018 Cadillac vehicles have been spotted at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport, picking POTUS up. For security reasons, whenever Trump is out in public, his motorcade includes 2 identical limos, which halves the chances of an attack on him because only Secret Service officers know for certain in which one he’s riding.



The 2018 Cadillac limousine marks the first major redesign on



The features of The Beast remain top secret, but reports say that this particular model comes with an oxygen supply and blood reserves in the President’s blood type. It is also said it can withstand a chemical or biological attack, and attack by gunfire or other explosives. It has built-in tear gas launchers and puncture-resistant tires, set on rims that allow the car to function even if the tires blow up.



Because of all the extra features and its thickness, The Beast is extremely heavy, which means it can’t reach high speeds. Still, the goal is to withstand attacks and protect the President, not the ability to flee from danger.



“On September 17, 2018, a new armored limousine made its debut within the U.S. Secret Service presidential limo fleet. This vehicle, a 2018 Cadillac, continues the Secret Service’s legacy of providing state-of-the-art technology and performance to its protective mission,” a U.S. Secret Service spokesperson tells Fox News.



