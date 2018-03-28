2019 Cadillac XT4 Goes Official, Priced At $35,790

Including destination, the cheapest SUV in the Cadillac lineup will set you back $35,790. For that bundle of cash, the XT4 comes with front-wheel-drive, a nine-speed automatic transmission, and a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine.
All-wheel-drive is also available, with the engine developing 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque in both configurations. Being based on the E2XX platform of the Chevrolet Malibu and Buick Regal, the XT4 also happens to be on the light side of crossovers, which translates to good gas mileage. Cadillac predicts 27 miles per gallon combined, resulting from 25 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway.
Revealed at the 2018 New York Auto Show, the compact-sized utility vehicle doesn’t disappoint in the utility department either. The trunk is spacious enough for the weekend getaway and weekly shopping spree, being rated at 22.5 cubic feet with the rear seats up. With them folded, the capacity improves to 48.9 cubic feet.
Towing capacity? That would be 3,500 pounds with the optional towing package, which isn’t bad at all for a crossover in the compact segment with a four-pot under the hood. The Sport trim level, meanwhile, will get you Continous Damping Control, which monitors and reacts to changes to the road surface in 2 milliseconds. The brake-by-wire system, on the other hand, takes less space than a conventional setup and improves efficiency.
Coming as standard with 18-inch wheels, the XT4 can be furthered by 20-inch optional wheels. The latter fits the visual persona of the compact Cadillac SUV much better, complementing the power bulge in the hood and black mesh grille.
The interior is somewhat void of surprises in comparison to other Cadillac models from recent years. The biggest difference comes in the form of physical buttons, which is a breath of fresh air compared to the touch-sensitive buttons of yesteryear. The CUE infotainment system also benefits from an upgrade, namely a rotary controller. An 8.0-inch display, four USB ports, three 12V outlets, Rear Camera Mirror, and a 360-degree camera system are other highlights worth mentioning.
“The first-ever 2019 Cadillac XT4 expands our successful SUV lineup to a segment where Cadillac has never been before,” commented the automaker’s head honcho, Johan de Nysschen. “And it sets off a dramatic expansion and elevation of the product range, that will see a new Cadillac virtually once every six months through 2021.”
