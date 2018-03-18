Cadillac's Small RWD Sedan To Lap Nurburgring Faster Than Segment Competitors

Claiming the top dog of the ‘Ring title from Alfa Romeo with a lap time of 7 minutes 21.23 seconds, the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 is an impressive track tool that also happens to be entitled to wear license plates. The Cadillac ATS-V can’t compete with that, but there’s a smaller sedan in the offing from Caddy, which is certain to “lap Nurburgring faster than anyone of our competitors in that category.”
Those are the words of Johan de Nyscchen, chief executive officer of the crown jewel of General Motors since 2014. Speaking to Jalopnik
, the head honcho said that he won't abandon “those performance cars,”
referring to the V-Sport and the full-on V lineup. For the time being, the CTS-V calls dibs in the performance department with 640 ponies, 630 lb-ft, and a top speed of 200 miles per hour.
The small sedan that promises to blitz the Green Hell quicker than the A3, 2 Series, and CLA isn’t all that new, with official information about it surfacing almost three years ago. David Leone, the executive chief engineer at Caddy, made it clear that it’s sub-ATS in size and that the platform is RWD
for maximum driving enjoyment.
One step above it, the 2020 Cadillac CT5
will replace the ATS and CTS, as well as the front-wheel-drive XTS. On enthusiast forums, there’s also talk about the CT5-V performance sedan, with firepower anticipated to come from the 4.2-liter twin-turbocharged V8 the American luxury automaker presented in the Escala Concept.
The question is, why is de Nysschen insisting on sedans and not focusing more on crossovers and SUVs? After all, the XT5 is the third-best selling luxury nameplate in the United States after the Lexus RX. The answer comes in the form of the second-best selling luxury nameplate, that being the compact executive Mercedes-Benz C-Class. A bit ironic considering that sedans are not selling too well
, right?
Don’t, however, believe that Cadillac hasn’t gotten all of its bases covered. To strengthen profit and expand the pool of prospective customers, there’s a compact crossover in the pipeline in the form of the XT4
. Going on sale this fall, the newcomer will be available with a 2.0-liter turbo, AWD
, and physical buttons for the CUE infotainment system.