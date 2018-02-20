Cadillac ATS-V Gets Vector Blue Special Edition In Japan

autoevolution
 

Five. Five examples, that’s all Cadillac has to offer when it comes down to the ATS-V Vector Blue Special. Exclusive to Japan and priced at 11,043,000 yen ($103,145 at current exchange rates), the blue-painted edition is the third most expensive Cadillac on sale in the Land of the Rising Sun after the almighty CTS-V and Escalade.
Going on sale on March 3, 2018, the Vector Blue Special is characterized by the exclusive body color, which contrasts nicely with the black-painted wheels and gold brake calipers. Available in sedan guise, the Vector Blue Special boasts Jet Black leather upholstery with Saffron inserts, plus carbon fiber trim.

Tipping the scales at 1,750 kilograms (3,858 pounds), the ATS-V Vector Blue Special features a familiar powertrain. The go-faster mojo comes from a 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6 with 470 PS (464 horsepower) and 603 Nm (445 pound-feet) available from 3,500 to 5,000 rpm. The goodies are sent to the rear wheels with the help of an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Hydra-Matic 8L90 that General Motors is slowly but steadily replacing with the 10L series in applications such as the Chevrolet Silverado and Cadillac Escalade.

Japan is an increasingly important market new vehicles (5.2 million sold in 2017), but the ratio between domestic and imports is shocking, to say the least. That’s because the sovereign island nation is extremely protectionist in this regard, a lot more than the United States of America and the 25-percent Chicken Tax that's in effect since 1963.

While on the subject of Japan, the best-selling nameplates are the Toyota Prius, Nissan Note, and Toyota Acqua. If you’re also interested in the kei car segment, the Honda N-Box and Daihatsu Move reign supreme, selling a lot more examples than the ever-popular Prius. Mercedes-Benz ranks 10th on the list of best-selling car brands in Japan (between Isuzu and Hino), with 68,221 units to its name in 2017 and the title of Japan’s favorite imported car brand.
