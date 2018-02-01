Spyshots: 2020 Cadillac CT5 Gets Closer to Production, Will Replace ATS and CTS

Sedans are losing traction in favor of SUVs with each new season and Cadillac is working to adapt its model range. As such, the GM brand is working on a three-model saloon lineup. This will kick off with a new CT4, while including the also-new CT5 and the full-size CT6. And while the last will replace the XTS
, we're here to focus on the 2020 CT5, which will take the place of both the ATS and CTS.
11 photos
The newcomer will ride on the Alpha platform, destined to replace the Sigma and the Zeta and its size should sit in between those of the replaced models. This means we'll get a car that aims to offer BMW 5 Series space for 3 Series money.
In the looks department, the Escala Concept influences are strong. It all starts with a long hood, while the aggressive roofline is extremely close to that of the concept. Nevertheless, the boot lid appears to be more conservative on the production model.
As far as the light clusters go, the slim horizontal headlights will play the looker card At the back, you can expect the Escala's Caddy boomerang taillights to stay, while a strip of LEDs should connect the units.
These spyshots don't allow us to peek inside the CT5 and yet we can once again turn to the Escala for inspiration - we've added interior shots of the concept to the gallery above.
In the firepower department, we'll find a long list of units, with the entry motor being a 2.0-liter turbo-four. A 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 and a hybrid powertrain involving a two-liter unit are also expected.
As for the potential CT5-V, forum chat mentions the super-sedan receiving a 4.2-liter twin-turbo V8
.
The obvious manual gearbox will be joined by the brilliant ten-speed automatic GM co-developed with Ford, while both RWD and AWD
aficionados will have their needs catered to.
The Cadillac CT5, which will be brought to the world at the Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant
, is expected to be introduced by the end of the year, landing as a 2020 model.