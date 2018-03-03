autoevolution
 

2019 Cadillac XT4 Teased, Going On Sale This Fall

3 Mar 2018, 14:08 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
As you know by now, Cadillac is working on diversifying the lineup with cars that people actually want to own. The XT4 is the next big thing for the crown jewel of General Motors, and as the following teaser points out, it will go on sale in the U.S. this fall.
12 photos
2019 Cadillac XT4 Oscars teaser2019 Cadillac XT4 Oscars teaser2019 Cadillac XT4 Oscars teaser2019 Cadillac XT4 Oscars teaser2019 Cadillac XT4 Oscars teaser2019 Cadillac XT4 Oscars teaser2019 Cadillac XT4 Oscars teaser2019 Cadillac XT4 Oscars teaser2019 Cadillac XT4 Oscars teaser2019 Cadillac XT4 Oscars teaser2019 Cadillac XT4 Oscars teaser
The 30-second video marks the automaker’s return to the Oscars, which will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 4. The message Cadillac wants us to hear regarding the new XT4? Here goes nothing: “They say, there are no new ideas. They say, make a sequel. It’s a sure thing. We say, let someone else make the sequel.” Notice anything wrong with that?

Regardless of the fact everyone else offers compact-sized crossovers, Cadillac thinks of the XT4 as being something outside the norm. But it isn’t, not in the slightest, as you’ll find out once we get down to the nitty-gritty. What kind of “no new ideas” is Caddy on about with this manifesto, it just isn't, full stop.

First things first, the underpinnings. Instead of the D2 platform of the Chevrolet Equinox, the XT4 rides on the E2. Without further beating around the bush, the all-new Cadillac shares its backbone with the Chevrolet Malibu, Buick Regal, and Opel Insignia. Fret not, though, because AWD in on offer.

With exterior styling inspired by the XT5, the newcomer is gifted with Volvo-esque taillights that run from the roof downward, curving inward across the tailgate to form an uninterrupted light bar. Up front, the design of the LED-accented headlights is based on the CT6, vertical signature lights included.

From what we know from spy photos of pre-production test vehicles, the XT4 will be offered with CUE infotainment. But in contrast to the CUE in the XT5, this one features good ol’ physical buttons next to the touchscreen display. The gear lever for the transmission, meanwhile, comes from the XT5.

Speaking of the oily bits, chances are the engine of choice will be the 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four found in the Regal. Depending on setup, customers can expect eight speeds for FWD models and nine speeds for the AWD XT4.

2019 Cadillac XT4 teaser Cadillac XT4 design Cadillac SUV crossover
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Who's Your Number One? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
The Immortal ICE King The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
CADILLAC models:
CADILLAC XTSCADILLAC XTS LargeCADILLAC XT5CADILLAC XT5 CrossoverCADILLAC ELRCADILLAC ELR CompactCADILLAC CT6CADILLAC CT6 LuxuryCADILLAC CTS-VCADILLAC CTS-V MediumAll CADILLAC models  