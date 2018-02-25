Car Salesman Might Have Broken A Record By Selling 1,582 Cars In A Year

Being a salesman in the automotive business is a tough gig, especially when working at a dealership. Think Al Bundy tough when it comes to selling shoes. But Ali Reda of Les Stanford Chevrolet-Cadillac in Dearborn is not your usual car salesman.

Fox 2 Detroit reports that Reda is in line for a world record, hustling his way into moving 1,582 vehicles in 2017 (1,530 new and 52 used). One thousand five hundred eighty-two vehicles, an average of almost 132 per month!This performance doesn’t sit well with Joe Girard, the man who’s listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the best of the best, having sold 1,425 vehicles back in 1973, the year the oil crisis took the world by storm.“This is not something fictitious , it’s not something we make up, and this is the real deal,” said Gary Stanford, whose father founded the dealership. “We submit this information to General Motors on a daily basis with the customers we sell, retail customers, and it's all documented, its 100 percent legitimate."Girard still doesn’t believe it, with Fox 2 Detroit reporting that the record holder had pledged to send in the lawyers to clear things up. In any case, the best solution to the current state of affairs is for General Motors to release the official sales figures for Guinness and Girard's lawyers to evaluate.The thing is, Reda isn’t a one-man show. The record-breaking salesman had some help, though, “two people that work with him to get all the paperwork and administrative details handled.” After all, selling a car is a bit more difficult than convincing someone to buy the newest iPhone or smart TV.If you were wondering, dealership president Paul Stanford highlights that Reda averages almost 6 deliveries per day. The secret to his success? Building up loyalty with the customer, catering to the customer’s every need in a timely and professional fashion, regardless how big or small the task is.