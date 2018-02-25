autoevolution
 

2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon Rides on Vossen M-X2 Wheels

You think Subaru makes the rally car of family wagons? Guess again, as the Japanese automaker has given up on that segment. And while the E63 S T-Model might not be within everybody's budget, it is undeniably cool while giving up that vibe.
Super-fast wagons are nothing new for the German auto industry. Only they know the secret formula for such €150,000 toys. However, there's something undeniably new and magical about the E63.

It's got all-wheel-drive now, and not just any ordinary old system. This one can shuffle power around from one axle to the other, and if you engage drift mode, everything goes to the back for a magical sideways experience.

We've seen quite a few of the previous generation S212 E63 T-Model fitted with custom wheels from Vossen. But a few days ago, the Miami specialists got hold of a beautiful S213 version with shiny black paint.

The wheels that were chosen are called M-X2, and we haven't seen them before, but that's because they belong to the new M-X series. Besides the super-thin spokes, the other major highlight is the pentagonal badge in the middle.

The gold finish in combination with the black paint of the Merc naturally reminds us of the STI, which is probably intentional.

Size-wise, the fronts are 21x10-inch while the back alloys are 21x11-inch. Only the stance has been changed, but other than that, this 600+ horsepower wagon is completely stock.

Based on the location this was shot at, we think this E63 is being handled by a particular dipping company. But we probably won't know for sure until it's ready to be revealed. Don't expect a body kit because nobody makes one yet.

Vossen's new M-X2 wheels have also been added to an S63 Coupe. You can check it out at the end of the gallery. Unfortunately, it's black-on-black and not the latest model.
