2020 Cadillac XT5 Facelift Spied with Redesigned Bumpers, Four-Cylinder Expected

23 Feb 2018, 10:31 UTC ·
by
The fresh design of the Cadillac XT5 might make it hard to believe that the mid-size luxury crossover is now approaching two years of market presence. As such, it shouldn't come as a surprise that GM engineers are testing the mid-cycle revamp for the Caddy.
We can now bring you the first spyshots of the facelifted XT5, with the spotted prototype doing its best to conceal the upcoming styling changes.

The most notable design revision involves the radiator grille, which should borrow a few visual tricks from the splendid grille of the Escalla concept. The entire front apron will be modified and you can expect prominent changes for the lower air intake.

The amount of camouflage covering the rear bumper suggests more subtle tweaks, while the massive cutouts seen here indicate a potential exhaust setup change.

This comes to fuel the rumors about the XT5, which is currently only offered with a naturally aspirated 3.6-liter V6 delivering 310 hp, gaining a turbo-four option on the American market.

It's worth mentioning that the four-pot is already offered in China, with the heavy displacement-based taxation in that part of the world having dictated the introduction of this downsized mill.

The current XT5 is offered in both front- and all-wheel-drive forms, with the first delivering a combined efficiency of 22 mpg. Of course, the turbocharged four-cylinder engine will bring advances on this front, with the unit also relying on direct injection to boost efficiency. And with the help of an eight-speed automatic, the resulting package should deliver respectable driving dynamics.

The mid-cycle revamp might see the XT5 giving up on the capacitive touch buttons that have taken over the Cadillac range. These could be replaced with tactile buttons, following many complains about the poor interaction with the occupants of the car.

We should see Cadillac introducing the revised XT5 next year, with this potentially reaching the market as a 2020 model.
