U.S.-Spec Audi RS 5 Sportback Debuts in New York with 3.9 Seconds 0-60 MPH Time

28 Mar 2018, 6:47 UTC ·
The 2018 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) opens its doors for the media on Wednesday, previewing the novelties New-Yorkers will be able to experience first hand starting March 30.
For Audi, the event means the global premiere of the North-American-spec RS 5 Sportback, a twin-turbocharged 444 horsepower monster with a 0 to 60 mph acceleration time of 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 174 mph.

As with any noteworthy Audi, the new RS 5 Sportback uses the German carmaker’s quattro permanent all wheel drive and an eight-speed tiptronic transmission, specially tuned to allow for sporty driving.

Coming to the market as a model pretty much without a direct competitor, the RS 5 Sportback hopes to appeal to Audi fans through its design as well. The fact that the car will be available for starters in the U.S. and Canada, and not in Germany, is hoped to draw even more attention to the intended exclusive-feel of the model.

The five-door coupe body comes mounted on a longer wheelbase and RS-elements all over: diffuser insert, exhaust system 19-inch wheels and three optic packages: Gloss Black, Carbon, and Matte Aluminum.

RS-sourced elements are to be found in the interior as well, starting with the sport seats and ending with the multifunction sports leather steering wheel. RS technical data, such as tire pressure, torque and G forces, are displayed on the information displays fitted in the cabin.

Although cargo capacity is not necessarily the main feature of a car so powerful, Audi brags that the Sportback can carry 480 liters (17 cubic feet) of cargo. With the rear seats folded, that capacity increases to 1,300 liters (46 cubic feet).

Pricing for the new road monster has not been announced, as the car is expected to become available in the second half of the year.

Full details of the Audi RS 5 Sportback are listed in the document attached below.
