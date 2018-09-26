2020 Cadillac Escalade Features Console-Mounted Shifter

Cadillac has previewed the 2020 Escalade to authorized dealers in the United States of America, and according to Tyler Thompson, the interior of the next-generation model is “gorgeous.” The owner of Thompson dealer network can also reveal that the shifter is now mounted on the console, which adds to the luxurious character of the full-size SUV.

DFM can shut off up to seven cylinders at once, leaving one cylinder to do the job while the other save fuel. All valves are attached to deactivation arms, which can be pushed or retracted by a locking pin. In the 2019 Silverado 1500 with four-wheel drive, the range-topping engine is EPA-rated 17 mpg on the combined cycle (16 mpg in the city, 20 mpg out on the highway). Speaking to Detroit Free Press , Carl Sewell of the Sewell Automotive Group reports that Cadillac has shown the XT6 alongside the all-new Escalade, complete with seating for seven people. “We're excited about the XT6 crossover, too, which should come in the spring. That gives us a really nice lineup.”The XT6 rides on the longer version of the C1xx vehicle platform, which means the mechanicals of the XT5 will be shared with the newcomer. In other words, Cadillac will go forward with the 3.6-liter naturally aspirated V6 and Hydra-Matic 9Txx nine-speed automatic transmission for front-engine, front- and all-wheel drive, transverse applications.As for the Escalade , the exterior design has been described as “evolutionary, not revolutionary.” The same applies to the Tahoe and Suburban, which Chevrolet is expected to reveal for the 2020 model year. “The Escalade was up on a stage, they had a camera inside that projected on a screen so we could see the inside. As soon as they showed it to us, they covered it up and it was gone,” declared Thompson.On the downside, “the powertrain is the same as the current generation” according to Ed Williamson who runs the Williamson Automotive Group in Miami, Florida. In other words, the Blackwing twin-turbo V8 in the CT6 V-Sport might never be offered, not even as an optional extra.The 6.2-liter small-block V8 produces 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet on the outgoing model, connected to a ten-speed automatic transmission that sends the goodies to either the rear or all four wheels. In the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and 2019 GMC Sierra, the engine features Dynamic Fuel Management.DFM can shut off up to seven cylinders at once, leaving one cylinder to do the job while the other save fuel. All valves are attached to deactivation arms, which can be pushed or retracted by a locking pin. In the 2019 Silverado 1500 with four-wheel drive, the range-topping engine is EPA-rated 17 mpg on the combined cycle (16 mpg in the city, 20 mpg out on the highway).