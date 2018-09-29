Stanced Tesla Model S Has Vossen Hybrid Forged Wheels and Camo

While the Model 3 is getting more attention nowadays, the original has a sort of timeless quality. 30 years from now, hipsters will want to drive it again, just like they picked up Casio watches. Maybe "timeless" isn't the right word, especially after seeing this brash custom model.Looking at the grille of this bad boy, it's easy to recognize that it's an early model, and that's okay with us. It belongs to Mike “Mojo” Mogilewski, owner of Signature Customs.His shop is well known for creating custom Teslas and put together the first Tesla wrap we ever saw, a blue car released in 2013. The boss himself chose a set of 22” Vossen Hybrid Forged HF-1 wheels with the optional Billet Sport Center Caps.They're a lightweight alloy design which Tesla designed for supercar applications. There's no reason why the supercar killer can't use them too.The stance of the car is an obvious thing, just like the modern camouflage wrap. The blue-green-black combo won't make the Model S invisible to radar, far from it. A matching Thule roof box has been added and color-coded to the wrap.Why the box? Because he just drove cross-country and needed the extra space. It's a Tesla owner thing, you wouldn't understand!"The Vossen Hybrid Forged HF-1 wheels in Tinted Gloss Black accent his Tesla the exact way he envisioned. Measuring 22×9 and 22×10.5 in the rear fitment is flush while adding much needed grip to these powerful cars. To match his multi colored wrap, he added our optional Billet Sport Center Caps with a blue bezel. We look forward to continuing to work with Mojo and see what he has planned next!" said Vossen PR team.